Fortnite Collider POI explained: The Doomsday Device returns with a new motive

The Fortnite map is always evolving, and now it sees the addition of the Collider, which hints at more destruction than ever before.

Players first saw a Doomsday Device when Midas attempted to control the Zero Point and the Storm, almost annihilating the island completely. Those plans have not fallen into the hands of Dr. Slone and the Imagined Order.

They crafted their own Doomsday Device, and it appears to have been placed on the map in the form of the Collider point of interest. All signs are pointing towards it playing a huge part in a season-ending live event.

What is the purpose of the Fortnite Collider POI in Chapter 3 Season 2?

The Collider point of interest is located just north of Tilted Towers. This doesn't bode well for the popular location, as everyone believes Tilted Towers will be destroyed once again.

Anything in close proximity to the Collider on the island is more than likely destined for ruination. Players will just have to wait and see if that truly is the case when Chapter 3 Season 2 reaches its end, however.

For now, not much is known about the Collider other than it has been placed by the Imagined Order and has a strong resemblance to the Doomsday Device used by Midas in terms of the color scheme and inspiring fear.

The massive structure centered on the battle royale's island will probably be used to control the Loop as Midas intended, but the IO could take that one step further.

Leaks by the notorious iFireMonkey have provided "gameplay cues" that could correlate to a live event. Phrases such as "moon montage" and "moon stasis" make it seem like the Collider could shoot at the moon for reasons not yet known.

This could pave the way for a potential space-themed season as many fans believe more Star Wars crossovers are inevitably on their way. None of that has been officially confirmed as of now, however.

Until the live event kicks off, players will be flocking to the Collider to fry and figure out what the device is all about. It is a dangerous drop point right now since players are guaranteed to see themselves in a battle or two before exiting the location.

The newest Imagined Order-controlled location is surely going to be the focal point at the end of this season or in the Fortnite seasons to come. Players would be wise to keep an eye on the Collider since it may power up prior to the end of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

