Fortnite removes Loot Llamas from competitive games, here's why

Fortnite has yet again become the center of debate amongst the competitive player base as they made another significant change in the Competitive Playlists by disabling Loot Llamas. The player base did not seem to take the news in a positive light as they felt conflicted on both sides.

Back in the OG days, loopers had to either interact with a Llama and open it or just break it with their pickaxe to steal the loot from it. The only catch was that it took a lot of time for them to either open or break it, due to which they used to build around it and then loot from it to secure their resources.

However, towards mid Chapter 2, the game decided to bring Llamas to life. This meant that these Loot Llamas could now run away from loopers, dropping random loot along their path, and could only be eliminated when shot or trapped in builds and spammed with gunfire.

If a looper was not successful in eliminating the llama, it would rift and disappear. Fortnite recently removed these llamas from competitive playlists. Here's why.

Fortnite removes Loot Llamas from Competitive modes

Loot Llamas in Fortnite are mysterious elements that contain enormous amounts of materials, ammo, healing items, etc., that players can loot from in the middle of a match. Finding a llama in the game used to be tough back in the day as the game had fewer active players and these elements were stationary as they were placed in one spot.

Fortnite recently released a hotfix that disabled Loot Llamas for all players in Competitive playlists. This was a bold move that Epic chose to make as in competitive matches, where finding loot is hard enough, the Llamas were the sole resource point for players who like to play a sweaty game.

However, the decision taken by the developers wasn't well-received by a few players. They believe that Llamas are extremely resourceful in terms of ammo and health items and that Epic is killing their Competitive side of the game by removing several items to keep away sweats from all things fun.

However, the decision was taken after a bot named Llama Finder appeared out of nowhere, and it told loopers the location of Llamas and now Launchpads via a Discord server.

The bot works on a token system where a player would need to enter their username in the official Discord server, create a ticket, and then provide their in-game details. The bot will then send the user a map with all locations with Llamas marked with icons on the map.

This hack was used by several pros during FNCS Qualifiers that were held recently, in which the bot and the Twitter handle of the same were used to provide players with maps of subsequent locations.

Seeing this as an exploit to predict maps of future games, Epic decided to altogether remove the Llamas from Fortnite as they might be used in the future for several other FNCS matches, up to the Finals.

