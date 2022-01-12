Why it feels painfully wrong to kill Llamas in Fortnite

Llamas were reworked when the Kymera invaded Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 7. They went from inanimate objects to life-size piñatas running about the island. When players saw them for the first time, their excitement could not be controlled.

Sadly, as of now, killing Llamas feels wrong and is a tedious task. Rather than being happy about getting high-tier loot, players now have to worry about a screaming Llama that's also a bullet sponge.

The Big Fat Drama Llamas of Fortnite

Llamas have been around since time immemorial. As the game slowly evolved, so did they. Finding one in-game is rare and players make every effort to crack it open and take the loot. However, that mindset is starting to change.

With Llamas being able to move about and magically teleport out of sight, trying to break them open has become challenging. Even if the players manage to sneak up on them, it makes no difference.

Thanks to a bullet sponge-like HP bar, taking one out is a waste of ammo. While using the harvesting tool to save ammo would work, they can still teleport before being taken down.

As it stands, taking down a Supply Llama in Fortnite is not something players want to do. Given the amount of time it takes to destroy them, it's just not worth the risk, especially if enemies are nearby.

What's the alternative to the Drama-Llama situation in Fortnite?

Well, for starters, Epic Games can revert the changes and make Llamas function as inanimate objects again. However, it would take away the game's dynamics and also their hard work.

Nevertheless, there are two possible solutions to this problem. While they may not solve the issue, it would be easier to obtain high-tier loot from them.

1) Reduce their HP

Currently, Supply Llamas in Fortnite have a whopping 1,500 HP. While this shouldn't be a lot to break down for a full squad, solo players suffer. By the time the Llama has been cracked open, the player will have spent almost all of their ammunition. Rather than receiving extra ammo, they just about break even.

2) Decrease movement speed and remove teleportation

Instead of making Llamas inanimate again, the developers could solve the community's woes by reducing their movement speed. This would make it easier for players to get into firing range. Additionally, removing the ability to teleport away would also save players the trouble of losing their hard-earned loot.

