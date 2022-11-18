Where to buy Stussy x Nike Air Max Penny 2 “Black/Green” shoes? Price and more details explored 

Nike has once again reunited with its longtime collaborator Stussy, this time to recreate its Nike Air Max Penny 2 silhouette with the latter's unique streetwear approach. Together, they teased the two colorways of the aforementioned silhouette.

We had already witnessed the all-black design a few months ago, and most recently, we received the official images of another "Black/Green" colorway.

The upcoming Stussy x Nike Air Max Penny 2 "Black/Green" variant is expected to hit the shelves in the next few weeks. The highly coveted duo will release this colorway alongside the all-black iteration that was teased earlier this year.

Although most of the details of this collaborative launch are being kept under wraps by the labels, these quirky footwear pieces will be offered by the online stores of both Nike and Stussy, alongside a few other select retail shops. Fans can also expect them to be sold in some physical stores. The expected price of these pairs will be $200 per pair.

Stussy x Nike Air Max Penny 2 "Black/Green" shoe is wrapped up in winterized fabrics and suede panels

Here's a detailed look at the Stussy x Nike Air Max Penny 2 shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

In 2022, Nike collaborated with a wide range of streetwear labels, both established as well as emerging ones like Stussy. The pair's Air Force 1 Mid, Air Max 2015, and Air Max 2013 collections this year added to their long history, and they now have their sights set on launching a collection that revolves around the Nike Air Max Penny 2.

Earlier in August 2022, the sneaker community saw the first look of a "Triple Black" offering of this collaborative lineup. Now, we know that the California streetwear imprint has also created a "Black/Green" version of the Nike Air Max Penny 2 shoe.

The materials used for the top distinguish this pair from the previous all-black iteration. Instead of being made of breathable hemp, this variant is made of winterized fabrics and buttery suede toppings. The former is dominated by a vivid green tone, while the latter is covered in black.

The elevated quarter panel ridges and the heel of the sole outer unit, next to Penny Hardaway's insignia, feature Stussy's distinctive logo. Metallic silver strips are affixed to the heel for added flair, and the see-through sole bubble reveals red Air units.

The inner linings of these kicks are accomplished with bold black textiles, juxtaposed with green insoles. These insoles are adorned with Nike Air swoosh branding prints in black.

Don't forget to capture the upcoming Stussy x Nike Air Max Penny 2 "Black/Green" variant arriving later this year. One can also sign up to the official websites of the partnering brands to stay posted on the arriving shoes.

In related news, the beloved duo is also working on another collaborative capsule to present revamped variants of the Nike Vandal High silhouette. This underrepresented silhouette of Nike is expected to be offered in three color schemes. These colorways are dubbed "Black," "Fossil," and "Deep Royal Blue."

These high-tops will be offered with a price label of $130 per pair. Interested readers will have to stick around for confirmed drop dates and more information about these shoes that will supposedly arrive in spring 2023.

