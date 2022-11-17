Where to buy Nike Air Max Penny 2 “Rosewood” shoes? Price and more details explored 

Beaverton-based shoe manufacturer Nike is taking a step ahead in its years old partnership with Penny Hardaway with an all-new colorway of the 1997 classic Nike Air Max Penny 2 silhouette. For the colder months, the brand dressed the sneakers in a subtle white ensemble with eponymous "Rosewood" detailing all across the uppers.

The upcoming "Rosewood" colorway of the Nike Air Max Penny 2 silhouette is slated to hit the shelves in the coming months. Penny Hardaway’s second signature shoe will be offered with a retail price varying between $170 and $200 for each pair. Fans can easily avail these stylish footwear designs from the online as well as offline outlets of Nike, SNKRS app, and a couple of other select retail merchants.

Nike Air Max Penny 2 will arrive in “Rosewood” makeup with wolf gray and summit white overlays

Take a closer look at the upcoming Nike Air Max Penny 2 Rosewood colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Eric Avar created the Nike Air Penny 2, which was first made available in 1997. In 2008, they underwent their first retrogression. The sneakers have a rubber outsole, a Phylon midsole, a visible Air Sole unit in the heel, and a reflective 3M accent.

In 1990s, Penny Hardaway was among the NBA's top stars. He wowed NBA fans while coaching the Orlando Magic with his precise passing, explosive athleticism, and smooth playing style. As a result, Nike gave him his first signature footwear, the Air Max Penny 1, in 1995.

With a flawless series of Social Status collaborations and, for the first time in more than ten years, the reintroduction of its original "Orlando" colorway, the Air Max Penny 1 is celebrating yet another moment of glory 27 years later.

We can surely anticipate the return of the original colorways alongside the recent collaboration drops with Social Status if Air Penny 2 follows the path of Air Penny 1. Nike has till now offered several Air Penny 2 colorways appropriate for the concluding 2022, as well as for the upcoming 2023.

The shoe label debuted a “Forest Green” variant of the Nike Air Max Penny 2 not long ago. Now, we are witnessing another new "Rosewood" rendition that was teased by the Swoosh label most recently.

The entire shoe is adorned with a Summit White/Rosewood-Wolf Grey-Black color scheme. While there may not be a clear relationship to Penny Hardaway's mythology, this Air Penny 2 stands out for its straightforward, heavily 90s-influenced composition.

Moreover, the entire upper is made of summit white leather, while the midsole and pull-tabs are sculpted in wolf grey. The oval cushioning at the ankle and the external piping are in a rosewood hue, a maroon/burgundy blend. At the same time, the rubber outer sole unit and internal lining are covered in black.

Don’t miss out on the next Nike Air Max Penny 2 “Rosewood” iteration that is scheduled to arrive later this year. Penny’s diehards must stay tuned to Nike’s official web page for further information on the arrival of “Rosewood” colorway and other related release info.

