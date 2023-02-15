Ja Morant’s Nike Ja 1 x Swarovski “12 AM” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details 

The first signature shoe for Ja Morant, the Nike Ja 1, was unveiled last year. The activewear juggernaut joined forces with the fine jewelry label Swarovski to give the athlete's shoe a dazzling makeover. Together, the duo designed a brand new variant, dubbed “12 AM.” The new colorway will have a black base topped with Swarovski crystal-studded swooshes.

The Swarovski x Ja Morant Nike Ja 1 "12 AM" version will go on sale at Nike and other physical and online retail locations on May 26, 2023. Men's sizes will be available in this updated edition.

Those interested must wait until the scheduled debut of these upcoming sets. Each pair of these shoes is anticipated to have a $400 retail price.

Ja Morant’s Nike Ja 1 x Swarovski “12 AM” shoes will be offered with crystal-studded Swooshes.

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming premium sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies have had another successful season as they advance in the NBA's Western Conference. Morant has excelled in other areas as well. On Christmas Day of the previous year, Nike revealed that Morant would be releasing his own performance shoe, the Nike Ja 1.

Later, Morant and the Nike Basketball team got in touch to talk about the process of turning his vision for the shoe into a reality. Swoosh has now released yet another eye-catching look, this time with Swarovski crystals dazzling the ensemble.

On its webpage, the Swoosh brand highlighted its partnership with the rising athlete as follows:

“Morant is Nike Basketball’s first Gen Z signature athlete. His bold, fearless style of play represents the evolution of the game and ignites a spark in modern basketball culture. Morant sets an example for Gen Z athletes everywhere as a leader who creates the future of the sport through his creativity, authenticity and style.”

Take a closer look at the eponymous 12 AM embellishment on the tongue areas (Image via Nike)

This Nike Ja 1 departs from the exotic color variants we've seen thus far and chooses a glittering approach to the forthcoming silhouette. It has an all-black colorblocking as well as a translucent outsole.

"It's 12 AM Somewhere" is written beneath the cold sole, underscoring Ja's nonstop dedication to bettering his game. Last but not least, the "12 AM" lace locks, the hangtag, and the full Swoosh insignia that runs around the heel are covered in Swarovski crystals.

As stated by the Nike blog, the following served as the inspiration for Ja Morant's trademark insignia:

“Morant’s signature logo is inspired by his dynamic precision and determined approach to the game. The logo features a stylized “JA” sitting above a chevron, which represents both a directional nod to the verticality, speed, and sharpness of Morant’s game, and his ability to rise above all obstacles.”

The Ja Morant's signature hangtags will further accentuate the complete design (Image via Nike)

Watch for the upcoming Swarovski x Nike Ja 1 "12 AM" colorway, which is anticipated to be released later in 2023. The official rollout dates will be posted on the company's official website or SNKRS app, so make sure to check for updates regularly.

In addition to the aforementioned collab variant, the Swoosh label also introduced other colorways of the silhouette like “Trivia,” “Scratch,” “Phantom,” and “Zoo,” which will also arrive on the Nike’s SNKRS app for purchase.

