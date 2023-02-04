Nike Ja 1 "Scratch" shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Nike's Swoosh brand presented Ja Morant's first trademark shoe, named Nike Ja 1, last year. The footwear, which made its public debut during the 2022 winter holidays and the brand is currently getting ready to release the next "Scratch" variant.

The Ja Morant's Nike Ja 1 "Scratch" will go on sale through Nike and a few other online and offline partnering retailers sometime during the summer of 2023. This updated version will come in selections for men's sizes. Interested consumers will need to wait for the official debut dates of these incoming pairs.

Ja Morant x Nike Ja 1 "Scratch" colorway will be offered with a blue and black overlays

Take a closer look at the upcoming Nike Ja 1 sneakers (Image via Nike)

Given that the current roster is dominated by seasoned veterans, Nike Basketball is placing a lot of faith in the athletes of the next generation.

The Grizzlies forward has been outscoring opponents by roughly 30 points per game on average while also handing out assists, and is arguably the most engrossing player in the league. The Nike Ja 1 shoe is designed to represent Ja Morant's unique style.

The Swoosh brand promoted their collaboration with the promising athlete as follows on its official website:

“Morant is Nike Basketball’s first Gen Z signature athlete. His bold, fearless style of play represents the evolution of the game and ignites a spark in modern basketball culture. Morant sets an example for Gen Z athletes everywhere as a leader who creates the future of the sport through his creativity, authenticity and style.”

Here's a detailed view at the heel counters of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

We got our first glimpse at the Nike Ja 1 "Scratch," the latest iteration of the shoe following its "Day 1" and "Phantom" hues in 2022.

The entire sneaker will be wrapped up in a Rapid Teal/Black-White-University Red-Monarch color palette. The low-top performance hoop model features a leather and mesh upper that is colored in tones of baby blue, just like the Grizzlies' old Vancouver-era outfit.

The presence of claw mark graphics (clearly reflecting his team's name) that are slashed over the toe and rear of the sole unit, as well as the Swoosh logo elements, makes the Ja 1 color scheme unique among the others that have been made public so far.

The tongue tag bearing the JA emblem is made of brown leather, and the black laces juxtapose with the vivid red of the surrounding sockliner. Ja himself inspired other elements like the "12" embroidered on the heel and also the "TMT" acronym engraved into the pearlescent heel counter.

Take a look at the lateral and medial profiles of the shoes (Image via Nike)

The Nike newsroom describes the sources of inspiration for Ja Morant's original logo, saying:

“Morant’s signature logo is inspired by his dynamic precision and determined approach to the game. The logo features a stylized “JA” sitting above a chevron, which represents both a directional nod to the verticality, speed and sharpness of Morant’s game, and his ability to rise above all obstacles.”

The two-tone white and black midsole as well as a black rubber outer sole unit complete the overall look.

If you’re absolutely interested in getting these, then sign up on the shoe label’s official web page or install the SNKRS app for regular updates.

