Nike x Ja Morant Ja 1 "Chimney" sneakers: Where to buy and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, has collaborated with the Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant to launch a special signature shoe line. The basketball star and Gen Z signature athlete Ja Morant is the newest star to be added to the Nike-sponsored roster. The swoosh label is taking inspiration from his bold and fearless style to launch a new signature shoe, dubbed the Ja 1.

The swoosh label unveiled the Ja 1 silhouette on Christmas, December 25, 2022, via an official press release. Following the announcement, the NBA star was recently seen rocking the "Chimney" colorway of the signature sneaker on the court during the Memphis Grizzlies v/s Golden State Warriors Christmas Day game.

The swoosh label hasn't announced an official release date for the Ja 1 "Chimney" yet. However, according to media outlet Nice Kicks, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in 2023.

More about Nike x Ja Morant Ja 1 "Chimney" sneakers, sported by the player during the Memphis Grizzlies v/s Golden State Warriors game

The upcoming Ja 1 "Chimney" sneakers, sported by the player during the Memphis Grizzlies v/s Golden State Warriors Christmas Day game (Image via @nikebasketball/Instagram)

Morant is known for his fearless style of play, which represents the modern basketball culture and evolution of the game. Morant is one of the greats among Gen Z athletes and is an inspiration for all who want to create the future of the sport through style and authenticity.

The player's partnership with the swoosh label represents Morant's love for the game. In an official press release, VP of Global Men's Basketball, Scott Munson, commented on the partnership:

"Morant, Nike Basketball’s first Gen Z signature athlete, is a revolutionary player who quickly became a global star with his unmatched athleticism. We are thrilled to add Morant to our signature roster and can’t wait for everyone to learn more about his first shoe, the Nike Ja 1.”

In an official press release, Morant also commented on his signature shoe,

"It's a shoe for underdogs who have the dog in them, kicks for anyone who has ever been underrated or overlooked, who's been told they're too small, or their dreams too big ... I want everyone to feel when they wear the Ja 1 — that they're beneath no one."

Morant is the fourth swoosh label sponsored player in the league. According to the swoosh label, the low-top Ja 1 sneakers keep the player in more control while providing maximum hang time. The Zoom cushioned silhouette reduces the landing force through lockdown benefits, which is important for a point guard.

The "Chimney" colorway comes clad in various hues of blue and purple to give off psychedelic aesthetics. The shoe features a mesh-constructed upper with reinforced midfoot. The wrap-around swoosh comes clad in a dark color palette. The reinforced midfoot and graphic detailing along the heel make up extra details of the shoe.

The sneaker design is rounded out with the feature of Morant's signature logo, which is a stylized "JA" lettering above a chevron. The signature logo is inspired by Morant's dynamic precision and determined approach to the game.

The shoes are rumored to release via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in 2023.

