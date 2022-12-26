Ja Morant x Nike Ja 1 “Day 1”shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant's fans had a spectacular Christmas Day thanks to the Oregon-based shoe company Nike, which finally revealed his first Nike Ja 1 silhouette.

Two limited colorblockings of the Nike Ja 1 will start to be made available through Nike as well as a few retail outlets during the spring of 2023. These Cobalt blue shoes will be offered with a price label of $110 per pair in men's sizes.

Select variants of the footwear will be available in GS sizing with a price label of $90, therefore fans will have to stick around for more colorways planned for the following year.

Ja Morant’s Nike Ja 1 “Day 1” shoes are finally released in Cobalt Bliss tones with Soft Pink and Citron Tint accents

Here's a detailed look at the newly designed Nike Ja 1 shoes (Image via Nike)

A new generation of talent is prepared to step up and energize the label, especially now that Kyrie Irving has left Nike, while many members of Nike Basketball's roster, like LeBron James (LeBron 20) and Kevin Durant (scheduled to debut the KD 16 in 2023), approach the sunset of their careers. This is where Ja Morant enters the picture.

After many rumors and early reports, the budding star finally introduced his much awaited first signature shoe, the Nike Ja 1. The silhouette was formally presented by Ja Morant and Nike on Christmas Day 2022, and will make its on-court debut on the same day.

Ja and the Nike design team have been working on the silhouette for the past two years to make sure that it will complement Morant's explosive playstyle while also displaying the upcoming generation of brilliance. The Grizzlies guard is the first member of Generation Z to have their own unique silhouette.

Because of his genuine temperament, unwavering passion for his family, community, and the sport, he is quite exceptional both on and off the court. All this was taken into account while designing the silhouette.

According to Scott Munson, Nike's VP of Global Men's Basketball, the complete Swoosh team has been preparing for this moment for a while. He put this in words, saying,

“NIKE, Inc. is honored to partner with Ja Morant to serve the future of athletes and sport. Morant, Nike Basketball’s first Gen Z signature athlete, is a revolutionary player who quickly became a global star with his unmatched athleticism and exciting style of play.”

Ja Morant @JaMorant



Excited to share the



letssss goooooo The giftskii I’ve always dreamed of finally arrived.Excited to share the #Ja1 , dedicated to the 1 who inspires me the most.letssss goooooo The giftskii I’ve always dreamed of finally arrived. 🎁Excited to share the #Ja1, dedicated to the 1 who inspires me the most. 💙letssss goooooo https://t.co/bYqd7oQXGT

He further highlighted the player’s personality and his style both on and off the court as,

“His authentic personality, deep love for his community and family and joy for the game make him very special — on and off the court. We are thrilled to add Morant to our signature roster and can’t wait for everyone to learn more about his first shoe, the Nike Ja 1.”

No technical details about the shoe have been disclosed, but we can infer a few things from the branding as well as the initial images that have been released. The latest basketball sneaker is wrapped up in a Cobalt Bliss/Citron Tint-Hot Punch-Medium Soft Pink-Diffused Blue color palette. While leather reinforcements run around the toe all the way back to the heel and join along the medial side, breathable mesh covers the majority of the top.

In addition, there are a set of flat laces running up to the Nike Ja logo and another leather patch strengthening the top close to the eyestays. These features are meant to symbolize "the verticality, speed, and sharpness of Morant's game, as well as his ability to ascend above all obstacles."

Take a closer look at the Cobalt Bliss colorway of the Nike Ja 1 shoes and the emblem of the duo (Image via Nike)

A sizable Swoosh emblem for Nike marking covers the heel and connects to the medial side, and the variant shown has a gradient pattern that changes from green to purple. A black leather element with the text "12 AM" in an iridescent finish is located directly beneath it, perhaps a homage to the times in his youth when he would remain up late exercising to accomplish his goals.

A pink rubber outer sole unit and a two-tone muslin with pink Zoom Air padded midsole are placed beneath the foot.

Don’t miss out on Ja Morant's highly anticipated first Nike signature shoe, Nike Ja 1. Find them with the aforementioned retail outlets.

Poll : 0 votes