Nike LeBron 20 “Chosen 1” shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored 

With the artisanally created Nike LeBron 20 silhouette, King James and the Swoosh brand are honoring twenty magnificent years of their partnership. Sneakerheads and the player's followers are embracing this shoe.

The well-known pair has already over-saturated the footwear industry with the modern shoe's several diverse colorways in 2022. They won't be slacking in the following year, either, with more brand-new variants starting to appear online.

The latest iteration is dubbed “Chosen 1.” On March 10, 2023, Nike, as well as a few other Nike Basketball retail chains, will launch the LeBron 20 “Chosen 1” rendition, both online and in-store. The cost of the men's size item is set to be $200.

Nike LeBron 20 “Chosen 1” basketball shoes will be covered in orange knitted uppers

Take a closer look at the upcoming Nike LeBron 20 Chosen 1 colorway (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

LeBron James' LA Lakers team may be struggling to start the 2022–2023 NBA season, but his newest signature shoe with Nike, the LeBron 20, has been gaining hype with a number of hues already revealed and many more on the way.

According to the Swoosh label, King James' twentieth original model was "designed with the next generation in mind." The Nike LeBron 20 has just debuted in a single "Chosen 1" colorway, which rivals the bright hues of the upcoming "Christmas" version.

The silhouette, which is presented to fans in its normal engineering mesh composition, looks like it might have been taken from Bikini Bottom, as it sports hues of orange and aqua blue along with hints of purple, neon green, and black. The neon green stands out against the black tongue and light blue laces, while the majority of the outer part of the shoe is mainly composed of an orange mesh with touches of purple interwoven throughout.

Here's a detailed look at the heel counters of the arriving variant (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

With its double-Swoosh design, the top tumbled leather branding is deep purple, while the lower logo is sky blue, which complements the laces nearby. Decorative stitching, however, uses the dark purple from the other Swoosh.

Nike went on to detail some of the technologically enhanced aspects of its most updated basketball silhouette, saying:

“The shoe’s main features include a lower profile, Zoom Air in the forefoot and the heel, and a carbon fiber midfoot shank. For underfoot cushioning, the forefoot has a top-loaded Air Zoom Turbo unit and the heel features a larger Zoom Air unit, measuring at 13 mm thickness, to help with impact protection. The synthetic-wrapped lateral guardrail helps secure the foot over the footbed.”

This "Chosen 1" palette also has mismatched branding on the heel, a pink sockliner, a two-tone blue plus salmon midsole, as well as a purple and black rubber outer sole unit.

King James’ diehard fans can keep an eye out for the next “Chosen 1” colorway of the Nike LeBron 20 shoes. One can even register on the brand’s e-commerce website for timely notifications about the arriving basketball shoes.

