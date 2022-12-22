Nike LeBron 20 “Regal Black and Gold” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Sportswear Mammoth Nike is taking another step in its longtime partnership with LeBron James with a fresh 'Nike LeBron 20' colorway that is getting ready for 2023. The pair will be offered with black underlays, topped with yellow and white double layered swooshes.

The forthcoming “Regal Black and Gold” rendition of the Nike LeBron 20 signature silhouette is all set to make its debut the following year. Although most details of these black LeBron shoes are kept under cover by the Swoosh, King James’ admirers can easily avail them for an expected price of $200 following their launch.

LeBron James' Nike LeBron 20 will be released in hues similar to the previous generation

Take a closer look at the heel counter of the upcoming LeBron 20 colorway (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

LeBron James is enjoying an extremely outstanding season right now, scoring an average of 27 points in each game. Even if it's unknown how his Los Angeles Lakers team is doing, the Ohio native has more inventive ways of wearing his Nike LeBron 20 sneakers in the tuck.

The Nike LeBron 20 has received numerous hues since its release, including "Violet Frost," "Galaxy," and "The Debut." The new "Regal Black and Gold" variation was recently unveiled to the sneaker community.

The Oregon shoe company defines the sources of inspiration for King James' twentieth distinctive model as,

“The LeBron XX is the first performance shoe in LeBron’s signature line to debut as a low-top. At first glance, the shoe’s intricate designs on the lateral guardrail call out special moments in LeBron’s career. While the shoe celebrates the past, LeBron says the LeBron XX was designed with the next generation in mind.”

Nike further explained some of the advanced features of the recently developed basketball silhouette,

“The shoe’s main features include a lower profile, Zoom Air in the forefoot and the heel, and a carbon fiber midfoot shank. For underfoot cushioning, the forefoot has a top-loaded Air Zoom Turbo unit and the heel features a larger Zoom Air unit, measuring at 13 mm thickness, to help with impact protection.”

The Zoom Air-assisted design appeared in striking shades of silver, gold, and black. The new design, which is evocative of a previously offered "Trinity" variant clearly influenced by James' Miami Heat squad, discontinues any ruby-colored accents in favor of an icy blue, semi-translucent outer sole unit.

The newest Nike LeBron gets some flair with a speckled, white midsole, but the name-brand colors come from the layered swooshes on the side profile.

The upcoming LeBron 20 colorway could be a nod to the "P.S. Elite" series, which LeBron James and the Swoosh recently unveiled in the NBA playoffs throughout the mid-2010s. Pitch-dark knit panels enhance the gold and silver profile decorations, potentially telling a story similar to "the kid from Akron."

Keep an eye out for the latest colorway of the Nike LeBron 20 “Regal Black and Gold” hoop-inspired shoe that will soon be available for purchase. If sneakerheads don’t want to miss out on these stylish footwear pieces, then they can sign up for the shoe brand’s official web page for official release info of the aforementioned pair.

