Elena Delle Donne's Nike Air Deldon WNBA Hoodie basketball shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

WNBA star and Washington Mystics protagonist Elena Delle Donne is set to introduce its new Nike Air Deldon colorway, co-designed by the shoe manufacturer’s design team. Equipped with FlyEase technology, this new iteration will be dressed in a Safety Orange/Citron Tint color scheme.

The latest Elena Delle Donne x Nike Air Deldon “WNBA Hoodie” colorway is all set to hit the footwear market on March 10, 2023. With a retail price label of $120 for each pair, these footwear designs will be offered by the online stores of Nike, its SNKRS app, and some other select retail shops. Nike and basketball fans can avail these shoes in unisex sizing options.

The Nike Air Deldon, Elena Delle Donne's inaugural distinctive shoe, was unveiled this year thanks to a partnership between Nike and the WNBA ace. The sneakers are made with everyone in mind and have Nike's Flyease technology for inclusivity.

Delle Donne made sure that those with physical constraints, like her sister, who has trouble putting on conventional shoes, have basketball boots they can count on. In addition to these features, the silhouette is loaded with performance-enhancing details to guarantee that it is court-ready.

According to Nike's website, the design inspiration for the Nike Air Deldon is Elena's disabled elder sister - Lizze. Dubbed the most inclusive basketball shoe ever, the Nike Air Deldon has a collapsible heel and an upper that "opens wide for social entry. The site adds that all one needs to do is step in the shoes, press the FlyEase strap to begin moving. They also have a quote from Elena who says:

“The technology is really cool. It creates so much room for someone with special needs.”

Kobe Bryant was sighted sitting courtside at a Mavericks-Lakers match in December 2019. He sported an orange hoodie with the WNBA's silhouette insignia printed on it, as his daughter Gigi stood by his side. Soon after, NBA players Damian Lillard and LeBron James were all spotted sporting the eye-catching garment, giving rise to the hashtag #OrangeHoodie.

Like Supreme's Bogos, the item quickly gained popularity and was demanded by everyone else. Here is all the information you need to know about the Nike Air Deldon "WNBA Hoodie," which Elena Delle Donne has unveiled as an ode to this famous hoodie.

The Air Deldon, which features a striking safety orange color scheme, is composed of fine leather and upcycled fabric throughout the tongue flap, as well as rubber accents all over. It borrows its paint scheme directly from the legendary #OrangeHoodie and is accented with delicate citron tint undertones.

The lateral sides are embellished with large Swooshes, and the Flywire lacing system makes access easy. Delle Donne's renowned basketball footwear rests atop an Air Strobel unit for unmatched comfort and bounce.

Elena wanted a shoe that could keep going with her since she combines the strength and size of a centre with the speed and instincts of a guard. Users have the flexibility to spread the floor, run, and finish at the rim thanks to the ultralight, responsive foam paired with a Zoom Strobel underneath. Additionally, a zoned traction design aids in perfecting each movement in any direction.

To help players build footing as well as constantly staying tied to the court, the outsole pattern makes use of curved lines that flex and deflect in different directions.

Mark your calendars for this vibrant Hoodie edition of Nike Air Deldon, which will be dropped in the next few weeks. One can also sign up on the Swoosh’s official e-commerce website for timely updates on the aforementioned launch.

