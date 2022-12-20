Nike Air Force 1 Low Atlanta shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Sportswear giant Nike has traveled extensively throughout the United States, stopping at a number of interesting landmarks. The Oregon-based company landed in Atlanta for another fresh colorway that is scheduled for 2023.

The upcoming “Atlanta” colorway of the Air Force 1 Low sneaker design is all set to make its debut the following year. Some sneaker media outlets like Sole Retriever have hinted that the shoe will drop sometime in March 2023.

Readers can expect these sneakers to arrive with a fixed price label of $130 for each set. These shoes will be purchasable from the online stores of Nike, it’s SNKRS app, and a slew of other retailers.

Nike Air Force 1 Low will be dressed in red overlays for Atlanta colorway

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Force 1 Low shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

For the unfamiliar, the modest Air Force 1 debuted earlier this month. It made an appearance in the "H-Town" colorway, which pays homage to Houston, Texas and its well-known custom car scene.

It makes it obvious that Nike intends to use Air Force 1 as a medium to honor numerous cities and their cultures around the country, given its rich history in particular cities.

Nevertheless, it seems that 2023 will continue to be influenced by the southern US states. After taking over the Nike Dunk Low, Atlanta is now featured on the Nike Air Force 1 Low.

The beginnings and journey of the Air Force 1 silhouette on the company’s official web page reads,

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond. Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 became an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Take a closer look at the ATL embellishment placed around the heel counter (Image via Sole Retriever)

This entire AF1 shoe is wrapped up in a University Red/Bright Crimson-Picante Red-Sail-Metallic Silver color palette. The sneakers, which are made of a combination of suede and leather, have a red top that is uniform in color with accents of orange configuration all over.

The mudguards, eyestays, and heel counters have reinforcements made of textured leather, whereas the toe box, quarter panel, and collar area are covered in suede. The stitched tag's Nike AF1 logo as well as the complementary red lace sets balance the tongue flap on which they rest.

A semi-translucent orange Swoosh can also be seen running back along the profile, passing past the "ATL" logo on the lateral heel, and concluding close to just another Nike-branded design on the heel counter. The massive AF1 midsole is clothed in white and has a red rubber outer sole unit underneath the foot.

Keep an eye out for this “ATL” colorway that will be made available in the upcoming year. Those willing to get their hands on these bold red shoes can easily register with the brand’s website or its SNRKS app for timely updates on the release info and other details.

