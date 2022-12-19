Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Brown Blue” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 is returning with a bang. We've seen the new Nike Zoom Vomero 5 in a variety of colorways over the last couple of weeks, most notably the fan-favorite "Black Sesame," and now we are getting our first look at it in "Brown Blue." Continue reading to find out everything we currently know about one of the most striking color combinations to touch the 2010 silhouette.

In the coming weeks, the iconic Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Brown Blue" colorway will make its debut. These chunky, dark-toned sneakers will be offered with a retail price tag of $160 for each pair. Those interested in purchasing them can do so through Nike, the SNKRS app, and at a few other partnering retail stores following their launch.

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 shoe appears in striking Brown and Blue makeup

Take a closer look at the upcoming Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Blue Brown shoes (Image via Instagram/@gc911)

Over the past few years, high-tech runner shoes from the mid-aughts to the early 2010s have gained a second life as fashionable casual footwear. With variants like the dynamic P-6000 and the Zoom Vomero 5, ASICS, New Balance, and Saucony have all made significant contributions to the latest trend. Not to be outdone, Nike has also gotten in on the action, albeit less frequently.

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5, which made its debut in 2006, is the fifth iteration of one of the brand's most renowned running shoes. Beginning with the padding on its first version and Flywire on the 8th, the swoosh brand continued to enhance the shoe with cutting-edge technology as well as more style over time.

Take a closer look at the branding accents placed on the heels of these shoes (Image via Instagram/@gc911)

The silhouette was first praised for being "pillowy soft" when it was originally introduced in 2010 because of its two distinct Zoom Air cushioning units as well as a redesigned midfoot. Despite being less popular than other running silhouettes, the design persisted as a staple among runners for a considerable amount of time.

The model in question today is the new one, set to debut in a brand new brown and blue color scheme. If you weren't able to get your hands on Samuel Ross' A-COLD-WALL* partnerships from 2020, this is a viable option. The pair will come adorned in earthy brown leather pieces wrapped around the top for that traditional dad shoe-like look, resting on top of a mild gray mesh base.

Here's a closer look at the sole units of the fresh colorway (Image via Instagram/@gc911)

The iconic geometric heel counter is visible around the back of the Vomero 5, and a Swoosh protrudes through the medial and lateral side walls for a distinctive Nike look.

If that wasn't enough, the Zoom Air midsole is coated in an off-white shade underneath, and it's enhanced with brilliant blue hues all throughout for a look that's sure to catch the eye wherever you go.

Keep an eye out for the future Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Blue Brown” shoes that are expected to hit the footwear world in the coming weeks. To keep yourself posted on this fresh colorway, sign up for quick notifications on the shoe label’s official web page.

