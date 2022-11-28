Where to buy Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Photon Dust” shoes? Price and more details explored 

The Oregon shoe manufacturer is making preparations to add another new iteration to the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 catalog. This underrepresented silhouette is being revived in 2022 by Nike, with more enticing colorways surfacing online frequently. For the newest addition, the shoe label picked the "Photon Dust" color scheme that will perfectly go with the colder months.

The upcoming "Photon Dust" colorway of the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 silhouette is set to make its debut in the coming weeks. These muted-toned sneakers will arrive with a retail price tag of $175 for each pair. Sneakerheads can easily purchase them from Nike's online as well as physical outlets, as well as a few of its authorized retail shops.

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 will arrive in “Photon Dust” makeup with metallic silver and black details all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Zoom Vomero 5 Photon Dust shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

For the unfamiliar, the Vomero lineup of Nike was first introduced back in 2006, and acknowledging the success of the previous models, Nike finally created the fifth signature shoe of the Vomero collection in 2010. Over the years, this distinctive style has remained underrated in the sneaker market due to its lesser colorways.

Nike has been open about its interest in the Zoom Vomero 5 for 2023. Following a short hiatus amid multiple collaborative A-COLD-WALL* launches, the stylish shoe has already been unveiled in a slew of modest color options for the coming year.

The Zoom Vomero 5 hopes to capitalize on the rising desire for footwear that blends stylish contemporary looks with components that draw from the past, making it an appropriate pick for a time when companies like New Balance are flourishing with their runners.

The Zoom Vomero 5 now comes in a "Photon Dust" color scheme which has recently been seen on shoes like the Air Jordan 4 SE Craft, but retains its neutral color palette.

The Cushlon-padded silhouette has been dolled up in a low-key "Photon Dust Chrome/Gridiron/Sail" color scheme in addition to the other colorways, namely "Cobblestone," "Oatmeal," and "Wheat Grass," that appeared on the internet recently. This colorway is likely to join a myriad of sneaker lineups due to its adaptability.

The unreleased footwear, which will make its debut as a women's-only item, has glittering accents that give the 12-year-old design a flair from the early eighties. These sheeny chrome accents appear in the form of swooshes on the lateral side as well as details on the toe tops.

The pair's sockliners are made of white mesh. To make it look more appealing, the striking black insoles are paired with these white inner linings. These insoles are adorned with a typical Bill Bowerman visage. The uppers are finished off with thick white lace sets sitting on top of the tongue flaps.

A "Photon Dust" finish is applied to the mixed-material outer, which is made of leather and synthetic materials like mesh. The Zoom-backed sole unit has a "Sail" midsole and a black rubber outer sole unit to finalize the features.

Be on the lookout for the next Zoom Vomero 5 “Photon Dust” iteration, which will soon hit the markets in the next few weeks. One can also sign up to the brand’s official web page to receive further release date updates on the aforementioned variant.

