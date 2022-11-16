Where to buy Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Oatmeal” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Nike is gearing up for the broader launch of its lesser-known Zoom Vomero 5 silhouette. This time, Nike has dressed the footwear in an all-new "Oatmeal" ensemble for this winter season. This muted-tone shoe is enhanced with hits of chocolate brown and pale blue hues.

The newly created "Oatmeal" colorway of the under-represented Nike Zoom Vomero 5 silhouette is getting ready to arrive on Nike's SNKRS app on December 7, 2022, at 8.30 pm EST, following its overseas release on November 12, 2022.

Interested readers can easily avail these from the select retail shops, alongside a few physical stores. Each pair of this Vomero 5 shoe will be delivered with a price tag of $160.

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 will arrive in "Oatmeal" makeup with touches of brown and blue all over

The Zoom Vomero 5 was a new silhouette that Nike launched as a part of its renowned Zoom Vomero collection in 2010. The design is one of the best, as the silhouette's classic esthetics is added with various cutting-edge features.

After a few colorways were released, the design took a short break before Samuel Ross returned to it in 2020 for the A-COLD-WALL* x Nike Zoom Vomero 5. Two years later, the model is making an official comeback with the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Oatmeal."

The description of the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Oatmeal" colorway on the SNKRS website reads:

“Carve a new lane for yourself in the Zoom Vomero 5—your go-to for complexity, depth and now, easy-styling. The richly layered design includes textiles, synthetic suede and plastic accents that come together to make one of the coolest sneakers of the season. A true tech meets low-key love story: The reflective details put a little flash in your step, while a neutral palette makes them a certain win for any 'fit your wardrobe throws at you.”

The design is wrapped in an Oatmeal/Pale Ivory-Sail-Light Chocolate color scheme. This pair, which has a mesh and leather structure reminiscent of the original Zoom Vomero, are coated in a simple "Oatmeal" color scheme.

On the Underfoot, a sail Nike Cushlon midsole with a pre-aged finish has been added. Matte TPU plastic dressed up the midfoot cage as well as the heel counter, both of which provide incomparable support.

The design's shining feature is the vivid blue hue. As these blue tones overpower the complete sneaker for a pop of contrast, it is guaranteed to turn heads. Light chocolate accents also line the unit.

Be on the lookout for the forthcoming Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Oatmeal" rendition that will be dropped on the SNKRS app next month. With a price label of $160 for each pair, these chunky footwear pieces will be delivered via the online and offline locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a couple of other select retailers.

If you wish to get your hands on these sneakers, then sign up to the brand's official website to receive quick updates on the same.

