5 best Nike music collabs

Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike is a collaborative powerhouse as it continues to collaborate with various fashion labels, artists, designers, athletes, and musicians.

The shoe manufacturer has designed a huge number of silhouettes ever since its inception. The brand is known for reinventing its widely admired silhouettes from its extensive collection, often in partnership with iconic pop culture figures.

Nike has increased its appeal among sneakers and music aficionados worldwide thanks to its collaborations with well-known figures like Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and Travis Scott, who have undoubtedly increased the shoe label's appeal among people with diverse interests.

The top five Nike shoe releases that were created in collaboration with notable musicians are mentioned in the list below.

Top five impressive Nike music collabs

1) Kendrick Lamar x Nike React Element 55

On November 4, 2019, the Kendrick Lamar x Nike React Element 55 shoe went on sale. These collab shoes were presented in an Anthracite/White-Black color scheme with a retail price tag of $150 for each pair. They are currently available on eBay, StockX, and other resellers.

Each collaborative history requires an anomaly. The outlier for Kendrick Lamar is his React Element 55, a completely random partnership that he first teased in the fall of 2019 around the end of the React Element 55's boom period.

The shoe was designed with a lunar-inspired print on its upper to depict the back-and-forth of everyday life. It is an astral-infused adventure of the same theme that sparked the Classic Leather "Perfect Split" pack back in 2016.

2) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Reverse Mocha”

One of the most hyped shoes of 2022 was the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Reverse Mocha.” After many teasers and delays, the collaborative shoe finally arrived on July 21, 2022. These sneakers were dropped with a $150 price tag for adult sizes. They were also made available in full family sizes.

The "Reverse Mocha" colorblocking combines fine white leather overlays on top of the light brown nubuck foundation. Along with the traditional white swooshes on the lateral side, off-white reverse swooshes linked to "Cactus Jack" sneaker partnerships can be seen on the medials.

The "NIKE AIR" tongue tags, Cactus Jack branding on the tongue flap and medial sides, Wings designs on the back, and printed insoles all serve as additional details. Similar sockliners, off-white laces, matching midsoles, and striking brown rubber outsoles complete the shoe's style.

3) Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra “Black/University Gold”

On September 16, 2022, Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra “Black/University Gold” variant went on sale via the online and in-store outlets of the Swoosh label and its select sellers. Available in men’s sizes, these all-black sneakers were offered for $180 per pair.

The co-created shoe combines supple "Black" leather with robust sole units featuring dynamic yellow contrasts in the branding, underlays, and outsole embellishments. The footwear is designed to match the color scheme of the 35-year-old artist's original NOCTA clothing line, which is inspired by London's "roadmen" culture.

NOCTA logos at the head of the tongue, as well as elements close to the tongue and inner-lining, give a triad of "University Gold" elegance. The part that houses the noticeable Air unit beneath the foot is what draws the most attention.

4) Kendrick Lamar x Nike Cortez Kenny 1

After parting ways with Reebok in August 2017, Lamar joined the Swoosh family as the newest member. His fourth album, DAMN, was at the top of the charts when Lamar made his announcement as an official Nike partner.

Kendrick Lamar and the Swoosh label debuted their Kenny 1 shoe on January 26, 2018. Kendrick Lamar x Nike Cortez Kenny 1 was officially unveiled on the day of the 2018 Grammy Awards. Each pair of these exclusive footwear pieces were offered with a retail price tag of $100 per pair. These pairs were sold by the the brand’s outlets and its affiliated retail merchants.

It retained the Cortez's iconic black and white colorblocking but added red thread embellishments, swapped out the lateral swoosh for a massive embroidered "DAMN" emblem, and changed the tongue branding. Lamar made a bold move by joining the Nike squad, as he had no intention of slowing down anytime soon.

5) Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 1 “Baroque Brown”

The Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 1 “Baroque Brown” shoe was introduced on Friday, May 27, 2022. These limited edition pairs were dropped with multiple sizing options including men’s, pre-school, and toddler/infant variants. While the first one was marked at $150, the next two were priced at $85 and $70, respectively.

The complete shoe is wrapped up in a Baroque Brown/Lemon Drop/Wheat/Chile Red color scheme. All the colors seen on the uppers are placed in a layered arrangement and placed alternately throughout. Chile Red hues are employed for the lace sets that add a pop of color to these earth-toned sneakers. Travis' typical reverse swoosh embellishments appear on the lateral sides.

The co-branded accents added on the tongue flaps, insoles, and heel tabs wrap up these stylish pairs.

These were the five best Swoosh music collabs that thrilled sneakerheads in the previous years. Those interested in buying any of the aforementioned shoes can check them out with stockists and resellers. For more updates on the upcoming Swoosh sneaker launches, one can also sign up to their official website.

