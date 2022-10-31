Where to buy Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Wheat Grass” shoes? Price and more details explored 

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 has made a remarkable comeback since being revived by the company last month, and a number of hues have already been revealed. The Doernbecher Freestyle XVIII assortment of 2023 will have a variety of styles, the "Cobblestone" variant of which was recently teased.

The fashionable runner has now been created in a new, autumn-appropriate color scheme, dubbed “Wheat Grass.” The shoe will feature distinct hues of brown with orange overlays.

The new “Wheat Grass” colorway of the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 silhouette is planned for release in the next few months.

These limited edition pairs will be sold by the offline as well as online retail shops of Nike and its affiliated retailers. You can buy these rarely interpreted running models for $160 per pair.

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 will now arrive in “Wheat Grass” colorway with gold accents all over

Here's a detailed look at the impending Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Wheat Grass colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike's Zoom Vomero 5 is the fifth model of one of the brand's most recognizable running Vomero styles (which was originally introduced in 2006). Nike proceeded to improve the shoe's technology year after year, starting with Cushlon on the first model and Flywire on the eighth and, apparently, final model.

Due to its two independent Zoom Air padding units plus modified midfoot, the Zoom Vomero 5 was hailed as "pillowy soft" when it first debuted in 2010. This design remained a favorite among runners as well as sneaker lovers over the next few years, despite being relatively unheard of on a wider scale.

The notoriety of the 5 didn't really take off until 2018, four years after the Zoom Vomero 8 appeared on the market, courtesy of Samuel Ross' A-COLD-WALL.

小言 @ko_go_to Taking part of the 2023 Doernbecher Freestyle collection, the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 is also gearing up to release in a new “Wheat Grass” colorway.＞＞



Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Wheat Grass”

Color: Wheat Grass/Gold Suede-Cacao Wow

Style Code: FB9149-700

Release Date: 2022

Price: $160 Taking part of the 2023 Doernbecher Freestyle collection, the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 is also gearing up to release in a new “Wheat Grass” colorway.＞＞Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Wheat Grass”Color: Wheat Grass/Gold Suede-Cacao WowStyle Code: FB9149-700Release Date: 2022Price: $160 https://t.co/8di673VlXG

A-COLD-WALL selected the Zoom Vomero 5 as the centerpiece of their widely admired collaborative sneaker launch and gave the shoe a gothic-style heel clip, which has fans impressed.

Nike is now revisiting the silhouette with new colorways like “Oatmeal” and “Cobblestone” that appeared in the past few weeks of 2022. For the latest addition, the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 is dressed in “Wheat Grass” outfit.

This variant of the Nike Zoom Vomero 5, which is shown in "Wheat Grass," boasts of classic leather and mesh components. The sneaker's distinctive heel counter, toe, trim, and outer sole unit are all highlighted in chocolate brown, while golden browns are sprinkled all over the top.

The upper's reflective color grading is back, while the swooshes and lacing unit have orange embellishments. Turning to the interior, a picture of Bill Bowerman, the co-founder of Nike, is seen with the inscription "Bowerman Series" beneath it.

Finally, to finish the design, the intricate midsole uses off-white with golden brown at the heel counter.

Be on the lookout for the next Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Wheat Grass” colorway that is set to enter the footwear world in the upcoming weeks. With a list price of $160 for each pair, these running gears will be available on Nike’s online as well as offline locations, alongside other partnering retail chains.

Those who don’t want to miss out on these advanced running shoe designs can sign up to Nike’s official website for the latest updates on the upcoming launch.

Poll : 0 votes