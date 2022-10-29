Where to buy Nike Air Max 97 “Teddy Bear” edition? Price and more details explored

The Nike Air Max 97 is expressly commemorating its 25th birthday. While everyone is waiting impatiently for the sneakers' iconic 'Silver Bullet' style to reappear, the trailblazing silhouette has been reimagined in a number of fresh looks. One of these new looks is the 'Teddy Bear' colorway of the Air Max 97.

The upcoming 'Teddy Bear' colorway of the Nike Air Max 97 silhouette will supposedly drop in the next few weeks. Although the confirmed release details are kept under wraps by the label, the shoes will be sold by the Nike SNKRS app and a few select Nike retail shops. They will be offered at a fixed price of $185 for each pair.

Nike Air Max 97 will now arrive in “Teddy Bear” outfit with felt and suede brown overlays

Here's a detailed look at the impending Nike Air Max 97 Teddy Bear shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

After seeing official pictures of a Nike Dunk Low in warm brown tones, Nike revealed that it would be releasing a line inspired by teddy bears later this year.

The new "Pink Teddy Bear" variant of Dunk Low also borrows design cues from the 2006 bear-themed "Three Bears" collection that offered SB Dunk Low shoes. The pink shoe will also join the Teddy Bear pack of Nike in the coming weeks. Most recently, the Air Max 97 has received the same "Teddy Bear" makeover from the brand.

The shoe company mentioned the origins and heritage of the 25-year-old Nike Air Max 97 silhouette as:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. In 1987, the Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking color combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

While the majority of the uppers are made using brown elements, hints of blue and crisp white enhance its complete look. The upper is primarily made of suede and felt, giving the silhouette an eponymous stuffed toy-type appearance.

The former is complemented by contrasting leather embellishments that wrap irregularly around the lower portion. Overall, the sneaker's linear design is maintained, with different brown tones that rotate from panel to panel.

The Swoosh emblems are stitched in a vivid blue tone on deep brown fabric to accentuate the medial windows. Meanwhile, leather Nike tags with themed exposed threading hang from the backs. Split-colored patterns, round leather tags, and lace accents are added on top of the tongue flaps.

Further, the graphic insoles have a tough plush bear image that matches the lace sets speckling with subtle brown and blue highlights. The design is finished off with a two-toned base. While a comprehensive white Air unit forms the midsole, gum brown elements are used for the outer sole unit.

Be on the lookout for the next Nike Air Max 97 “Teddy Bear” edition that will enter the sneaker world in the next few weeks. With a selling price tag of $185 per pair, these fluffy brown sneakers can be bought via the online and the physical stores of Nike and its partnering retail sellers.

One can even register on Nike’s official web page to stay updated on these teddy-like footwear pieces.

