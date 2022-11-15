When will DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 We the Best "Crimson Bliss" sneakers be released? 

Nike’s cornerstone Jordan Brand is all set to debut an all-new Air Jordan 5 shoe, which has been reimagined by DJ Khaled.

The famous rapper is well known for his love of sneakers, especially Nike models. Therefore, Jordan Brand's fifth signature silhouette received a "Crimson Bliss" makeover from DJ Khaled in pastel tones.

The eagerly awaited "Crimson Bliss" colorway of DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 'We the Best' sneaker lineup is finally arriving on November 28, 2022, at 8.30 PM. The Swoosh label has produced these footwear pieces in multiple sizing options, including adults, big kids, little kids, and toddler variants.

While the adults and big kids sizes are priced at $225 and $160, the little kids and toddler variants are marked with $95 and $75, respectively. These limited edition sneakers will be purchasable from the Nike’s SNKRS app and a couple of other Jordan Brand retailers.

DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 "Crimson Bliss" colorway will be offered in full family size run

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The 46-year old prominent rapper joined forces with Nike’s Jordan label a few months back. Together, the admired duo created the Air Jordan 5 sneaker lineup and apparel capsule. Alongside the aforementioned “Crimson Bliss” colorway, "Sail" variant of AJ5 will also enter the footwear world.

The description of the upcoming Air Jordan 5 "Crimson Bliss" on the SNKRS website reads:

"Who's the best? Sure, it takes a community, but we're just gonna say it—with kicks this fresh, it's gonna be you. As part of DJ Khaled's "We The Best" collection, this AJ5 takes your game to the next level. The pastel colorway with Leche Blue accents, a luxe quilted liner, and original details (check out the lace toggles and spiky midsole) showcase your style."

This Air Jordan 5 Retro, dubbed the "Crimson Bliss" variant, has a superior leather top with translucent eyelets similar to those on the AJ 5 "Jade Horizon." On the side panels, a typical 3M reflective tongue is combined with transparent webbing.

A blue quilted inner layer brings a layer of sophisticated elegance to the sneakers. Both rear heels have dual markings in the shape of "Nike Air" on the right and "We The Best" on the left shoe. All of this is placed on top of a midsole that is sail-colored with ice blue speckles.

A translucent gum sole with "Nike" branding on one side and "We The Best" branding underneath completes the look of the DJ Khaled x AJ5 "Crimson Bliss" sneakers.

Mark your calendars for the highly anticipated DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 We The Best "Crimson Bliss" colorway that is set to launch on November 28.

These soft-toned sneakers are offered in full family size run, and based on the size picked, the prices will vary from $75 to $225 for each pair. Find them on Nike’s SNKRS app.

