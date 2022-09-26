Where to buy HAL Studios x Asics GEL-1130 sneakers? Price and more explored

Australian sneaker boutique Highs and Lows' in-house label, HAL Studios is renewing its collaboration with the Japanese footwear giant, Asics for another iteration of the GEL-1130 sneakers. After previously collaborating together, the label is debuting another darker scheme colorway, dubbed the 'Forest.'

Marking the second round of collaborations, the dynamic duo is bonding over nature. The labels are entering forest territory for their latest linkup. An official release date for the sneakers has not been announced by either of the labels. However, we can expect the pair to be launched on the official e-commerce sites and stores of Asics and Highs and Lows.

More about the upcoming HAL Studios x Asics GEL-1130 MK II 'Forest' sneakers, marking the second collaboration from the duo

Upcoming HAL Studios x Asics GEL-1130 MK II 'Forest' sneakers (Image via @johnbouquet / Instagram)

Following a wildly popular first collab, the Australian sneaker boutique is all set for a second go-around with the Japanese sneaker giant. The collaboration carries forward HAL Studios' mission of design thinking, which the label describes as "an ongoing conversation, a series of case studies and collaborative projects."

The dynamic duo will be following up with a GEL-1130 MK II silhouette, dubbed the 'Forest,' which will further carry forward the earthy color palette from the duo's first linkup. The sneaker makeover is inspired by the lush forests of Japan and the famed Shinto shrines which are often found within these forests.

Shinto shrines are a place of worship and home to the religion's deity, as per Asics' mood board from the creative process, which the label calls a "mindful process."

The inspiration is passed on to consumers aptly through the sneakers' unique material composition. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed out of a green mesh base which is further accentuated with black and shaggy green suede overlays. Another material is also added to the mix with a touch of white and brown leather.

Underneath the green mesh, forest shaggy green hues are added over the suede panels. The forest green paneling extends over the brown leather, which in turn extends from the vamp to the rear of the shoe, i.e heels.

Forest green paneling forms the iconic ASICS stripes motif on the lateral and medial sides of the upper. These touches are an unmistakable nod to the greenery and sea of wood that typically comprises the forest scene.

The aforementioned Shinto shrines are featured in the design with the addition of pops of bright orange. Neon orange serves as a dash of another color, striking the midsole piece of the back palm of the heel and insoles, to inject vitality into the textured design.

Large ASICS Tiger Stripe, one of HAL Studios' signature pieces from the first release, has returned over the second silhouette as well. A scenic image of muddier days is captured with brown-dipped aglets alongside white laces. The shoes will come accompanied by pairs of matching socks in orange and dark green hues.

The release date for the sneakers hasn't been announced by the involved labels at the time of writing. The shoes can be availed both online and on the official e-commerce site of both labels for a retail price of $190.

