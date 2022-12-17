Nike Zoom Mercurial “White/Baltic Blue/Laser Pink” football boots: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

The Swoosh label is preparing to launch a brand new Nike Zoom Mercurial football boots for next year. The new silhouette will be dressed in a “White/Baltic Blue/Laser Pink” colorway.

The upcoming colorway of the Nike Zoom Mercurial is all set to make its debut in January 2023. These stylish boots will be offered with a retail price tag of $275 USD (EUR 275, GBP 230) per pair. Interested buyers will be able to purchase these boots from Nike's online stores along with a few other football partnering retailers of the Swoosh label.

Nike Zoom Mercurial football boots appeared in Baltic Blue and Laser Pink color palette

Take a closer look at the Nike Zoom Mercurial White/Baltic Blue/Laser Pink football boots (Image via Instagram/@bwbootsuk)

The Nike Mercurial boot is one of the most critical components of football equipment design from the 20th century. Originally, these cleats were intended to be an improvement on the Tiempo line, focusing on how racing spikes may create a speedier shoe for Ronny. However, the boot also received a KNG-100 synthetic top and a thinner plate.

Mercurial Boots have undergone changes during the Euro 2000. The Mercurial R9, Air Zoom Italia, Match Mercurial, and Air Zoom Mercurial were all part of what Nike called "the Alpha Project era," as these cleats were manufactured in copper.

This was also when the Mercurial heel enhancements first appeared. After this one, almost every boot has featured a recognizable heel protection design. Over the years, Nike’s design team has only added more and more to the boot’s catalog.

As we head into the new year, Nike is getting ready to introduce another fresh variant of the Nike Zoom Mercurial soccer boot silhouette. Wearing the Space Purple/Pink Blast Nike Premier III firm ground soccer boots, which have a plush, supple K-leather upper for excellent touch and comfort, will make an individual feel invincible on the field.

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming football boots (Image via Twitter/@glsgcjxbd)

The third iteration of Nike's gift to grassroots sports features an even more svelte interpretation of a timeless shape. The original Vaporsite+ fabric is employed to make the uppers that not only enhance ball handling but also make it even more breathable.

Since this is Premier, the stitching on the plush K-leather has been slightly altered to design distinct padded zones at the sole of the foot and outstep. The bottom of these footwear designs are complete with a football-specific 3/4 Zoom Air unit on the plate.

Additionally, the "Premier" overlay tab on the swoosh has been combined with embossed branding on the heel to give the shoe a more premium appearance. However, the largest shift ultimately rests with the person wearing it. Nike has provided a dotted cutting line to ensure that an individual keeps things neat and maintain fit if they opt to remove the tongue because they are aware that many players like to do so.

Interested buyers are advised to register on the shoe manufacturer's official website to receive further notifications of the upcoming Nike Zoom Mercurial “White/Baltic Blue/Laser Pink” boots.

