Where to buy Nike LeBron 20 “Christmas” GS shoes? Price and more details explored 

After thrilling hoop fans with Trinity, Time Machine, Violet Frost, and more colorways of Nike LeBron 20 earlier this year, the Swoosh label is now making preparations for the launch of a brand new Christmas rendition to mark the upcoming festivities.

The upcoming “Christmas” colorway of the Nike LeBron 20 is scheduled to arrive sometime during the Holiday period. These pairs will be offered in grade school sizes. Popular sneaker media outlet Kicks on Fire mentioned that these vibrant sneaker designs would be offered with a retail price tag of $210 for a pair.

King James’ diehard fans can buy the “Christmas” themed sneakers from the online stores as well as the physical locations of Nike and its associated retail chains.

Nike LeBron 20 will arrive in a “Christmas” colorway only in grade school sizes

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike LeBron 20 shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

With several new models and colorways of classic silhouettes that have appeared online recently, the Oregon-based shoe business looks geared up for the holiday season. Dunk High, Dunk Low, Air Force 1, Blazer, and the Air Jordan 1 pack are just a few of the plaid-inspired shoe designs that will hit the market around Christmas. In addition to these footwear options, a Nike LeBron 20 Christmas variant is almost ready to go on sale.

The idea behind the creation of the new Nike LeBron 20 silhouette is mentioned on Swoosh’s page:

“The LeBron 20 is a sleek, low-profile shoe designed to celebrate James’ historic career and serve the performance needs of a new generation of athletes.”

LeBron James' most recent offering has drawn comparisons to the Nike Kobe 6 "Grinch," which made its debut in 2010.

Take a look at the glow-in-the-dark branding accents of the shoes (Image via Nike)

Unlike most of LeBron's previous signature designs, the current Nike LeBron model emphasizes a low profile. Although the tint of green on the sneaker's textile top is more reminiscent of a pine tree than Dr. Seuss' Grinch, it nevertheless features an eye-catching color that is clearly holiday-inspired.

The Ohio native's interpretation of holiday footwear also includes several Christmas-appropriate motifs on the sole unit, profile swooshes, inner booties, and sock liners, making it clear where the idea for the shoes came from.

Last but not least, the "Christmas" LeBron 20 showcases lace locks that are somewhere between a snowflake and a snowball.

The forefoot and heel Zoom Air units, as well as the carbon fiber midfoot shank, are two of the shoe's major characteristics. The forefoot boasts a top-loaded Air Zoom Turbo component for bottom cushioning, and the heel has a considerably larger Zoom Air unit that seems to be 13mm thick to aid with impact protection.

The lateral railing is synthetically wrapped to help keep the foot secure, and this is complimented by the all-around outsole design.

Be on the lookout for the next Nike LeBron 20 “Christmas” colorway that is speculated to drop on December 25. With an expected price tag of $210 per pair, the grade school size units can be purchased from Nike and affiliated retail shops.

If you’re looking to buy a Christmas-themed sneaker this holiday season, then you should consider signing up on Nike’s official web page for quick updates regarding the launch.

Poll : 0 votes