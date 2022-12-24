Nike Zoom Freak 4 “Etched in Stone” shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Nike and Giannis Antetokounmpo are preparing for the release of a new "Etched in Stone" colorway of the newly developed Nike Zoom Freak 4 version in 2023. This follows the introduction of the "Roman Colosseum," "Birthstone," "Lightning," and "Greek Coastline," colorways of the model this year.

With touches of white and black at the bottom, this variation is primarily covered in the corresponding stone gray tones.

The upcoming “Etched in Stone” color variant of the Nike Zoom Freak 4 silhouette is set to make its debut on January 1, 2023. The shoe will be dropped with a retail tag of $130 for each adult pair. In addition to this, grade school and pre-school sizes will also be offered for $105 and $80, respectively.

Interested people can easily find the shoes at Nike's online and physical stores as well as on the SNKRS app and some select retail stores.

Nike Zoom Freak 4's “Etched In Stone” colorway will have wolf gray and bold black tones

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Zoom Freak 4 Etched in Stone shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Only a select few NBA players have the opportunity to receive a trademark silhouette from a big sports company, with Nike dominating the market because some of the sport's top stars are on its roster.

The Nike Zoom Freak 4 offers a cost-effective alternative to high-performance basketball shoes. Giannis Antetokounmpo adorns the models in themes and color palettes dear to him. He recently appeared in a Bahamas-inspired hue, and the "Etched In Stone" colorway with encouraging words written on it.

The Swoosh brand described its collaborative Nike Zoom Freak 4 shoe design as:

“Giannis is an incessant storm of stamina and skill that keeps coming at opponents for 4 quarters or more. The forward-thinking design of his latest signature shoe helps propel you down the court in a lightweight fit that moves with you."

The description added that the shoe can handle rapid direction changes on either side of the floor and givesthe wearer side-to-side stability and multi-directional traction.

Take a closer look at the heel and toe top of the shoe (Image via Nike)

Tones of gray dominate the mesh with a fused overlay-covered top, give the design a genuine stone vibe. Additional stone colors are evident as we move over to the inverted Nike Swoosh on the lateral wall, where the folllowing words are placed:

"The one who believed would become unbelievable" are placed.

Things remain fairly conventional for a Zoom Freak 4 with mesh over the tongue flaps as well as Giannis’ compass emblem moving over the left sneaker tag. More neutral gray hues contrast with the speckled gray and white Zoom Air cushioned midsole and can be found on the collar, heel tab, sockliner, and insole.

Rounding out the pair is the marbling of the black and white rubber, which covers the outer sole unit comprehensively and completes the look.

Set your reminders for the next Nike Zoom Freak 4 “Etched in Stone” rendition that is scheduled for the new year. Giannis' followers can also register on the shoe label’s official e-commerce website for instant updates on the upcoming signature shoe release.

