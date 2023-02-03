Nike Dunk Low Satin “UNLV” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

With a fresh "UNLV" makeover, the iconic Nike Dunk Low design is ready to freshen up your collection of footwear. These low-top sneakers boast a university red and gray color palette. These sneakers have a satin finish upper instead of their usual leather construction to give them a more premium appearance.

The new Satin “UNLV” rendition of the timeless Nike Dunk Low silhouette will be offered in women’s exclusive sizes. Anticipated to arrive in Summer 2023, these sneakers will be sold with a retail price label of $110 for a pair.

Offline retailers like Nike, the SNKRS app, and other related retail stores will sell them in addition to online retailers. For the confirmed release dates of the aforementioned colorway, Dunk fans and other potential customers will need to wait.

There are currently numerous shoes available with modern patterns and color schemes for Nike Dunk fans. A few days ago, exotic versions, including "Year of the Rabbit," "Setsubun," and "Celtics" were released.

Nike Dunk Low Satin “UNLV” shoes will be offered in typical gray and university red makeup

When Nike Dunk was first released, its initial marketing effort focused on collegiate basketball programs, each of which received a unique color-blocking. These original hues, such as Syracuse, St. Johns, and UNLV, continue to be some of the most in-demand variants.

Images of a remix to the vintage UNLV in satin have surfaced following a replenishment of the 2020 release of "Syracuse" and reports of a 2023 re-release for the "St. Johns" hue.

On its website, the Swoosh label explains what the Dunks were inspired by:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

The description further mentions:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

It will be covered in a Medium Gray/Varsity Red-White scheme. Incorporating the original color-blocking from the Nike Dunk Low "UNLV," this rendition adds silky satin to the top of the shoe in place of the typical all-leather composition.

This material is also utilized for the toe box, quarter panel, collar region, and tongue flap, as well as for the heel overlays, mudguards, and eye stays. Swoosh and "Nike" lettering on the midfoot and tongue are both red branding elements, while the "Nike" text on the heel tab is sewn in gray.

A red rubber outer sole unit is combined with a white Dunk midsole underneath the foot.

If readers want to be notified when the Nike Dunk Low Satin "UNLV" sneakers go on sale, they can subscribe to the footwear company's email list.

