Nike Dunk Low Remastered “Panda” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Nike never gets tired of its iconic Dunk Low designs and color palettes. In the most recent update, the silhouette's Remastered style received a Panda makeover. The pair will be wrapped in a traditional black-and-white design.

The Nike Dunk Low Remastered "Panda" Black White is slated for release in the fall of 2023. It will cost $120 for men's sizes and be offered by Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few additional physical and online retailers. Dunkheads and other interested readers will have to stick around for the official release dates of these contemporary footwear designs.

The Nike Dunk Low Remastered shoe design will arrive in “Panda” makeup with blue accents all over

Take a closer look at the upcoming Dunk Low Panda shoes (Image via Instagram/@prvt.selection)

There is no denying that Nike's "Panda" coloration has quickly risen to the top of the game's color schemes. Panda-monium made its public debut in Spring 2021 with Dunk Low and Dunk High before making its way over the bulk of the release lineup for the Beaverton-based company.

Eventually, it extended its reach to other hardcourt styles like Air Jordan 1 Low and Terminator High. The monotone color pattern is now making a comeback on the Dunk, this time in the form of the Dunk Low Remastered "Panda," two years after its first release.

The Swoosh label describes the inspiration for the Dunks on their website:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

The description further mentions:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Not long ago, a reliable Swoosh sneaker insider, @prvt.selection, shared a detailed look at the highly coveted colorway. The typical dual-toned black and white makeup is accentuated with blue details all over.

The Remastered version, which channels the reimagined sibling of the '80s basketball sneaker, has a design that is mostly similar to the original but incorporates some avant-garde elements. Black tumbled leather reinforcements wrap around the remainder of the upper, resting on top of a crisp white mesh foundation to create that renowned two-tone appearance.

A detailed look at the sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The lacing system is covered in contrast stitching, as well as the tongue has been enlarged and left with visible foam edges for a look reminiscent of a few of Virgil Abloh's most iconic designs. The gradient panel that transitions from blue to beige is located directly below the Stripe Swoosh that runs through the medial and lateral side panels.

Finalizing the eye-catching design, the Dunk Low rests atop a clean midsole and is complemented with a frosty blue rubber outer sole unit.

Readers can sign up for the shoe company's email list to receive updates whenever the Nike Dunk Low Remastered "Panda" shoes go on sale. If fans would like to learn more about the current rollout and other upcoming Dunk products, they may download the SNKRS app.

