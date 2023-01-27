Nike Dunk Low “Celtics” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

The legendary Nike Dunk Low design is set to spruce up your wardrobe of sneakers with a brand-new "Celtics" makeover. These low-top shoes' green and white color scheme is a nod to the team.

Recently, there have been many shoes with modern patterns and color schemes available for Dunk admirers. A few days ago, exotic palettes, including "Year of the Rabbit," "Setsubun," and "Black Industrial Blue," were introduced.

Readers are advised to join Nike's email list to learn when the Nike Dunk Low "Celtics" sneakers will be available. Customers can now install the SNKRS app if they want to learn more about this release and subsequent Dunk Low offerings.

Nike Dunk Low "Celtics" shoes will arrive in white and green overlays

Here's a closer look at the upcoming Celtics sneakers (Image via Offspring)

In 2022, the world's largest producer of sneakers and activewear, Nike, continued to dominate the sportswear industry. The entire year, it released several incredible variants, focusing primarily on the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1 footwear collection.

For the ongoing year, the shoe brand, famed for its silhouettes like the Dunk range, will also present fresh colorways of its high and low-top styles. The swoosh label seemed to spotlight the Dunk range in 2023 after focusing on the Air Force 1 in 2022.

The shoe manufacturer continues to promote Nike Dunk Low variants, dressing the shape in essentially every possible color palette, many of which are starting to resemble earlier iterations.

One that meets the description is the forthcoming Nike Dunk Low "Celtics," which looks remarkably close to the "Lottery Pick Green" colorblocking that will be available in 2023.

The design process of the Nike Dunks is described on Nike's main website:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

Here's a detailed look at the arriving Dunk Lows (Image via Sportskeeda)

The description further continues:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

This "Celtics" pair comes in crisp shades of white, fortunate green, and black, reflecting the team colors used by the Boston Celtics to a T, in contrast to the previously stated lottery-inspired palette. While the toe box, quarter panel, and collar are covered in crisp white hues, the mudguard, eyestays, and heel are covered in lucky green leather reinforcements.

Tonal green lace sets ascend a white tongue to a tongue tag with classic fonts and a little Swoosh feature for Nike marking. Along with the Nike-branded heel tab, the black suede replaces the traditional Swoosh on the midfoot. A black rubber outer sole unit and a white Dunk midsole can be found underneath the foot.

