Nike Air Force 1 Low "Color Of The Month" Oil Green shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

The latest Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers, which will soon be added to the "Color of the Month" line, is being prepared for release by Beaverton's shoe manufacturer. A pleasant Oil Green makeup and jewel swoosh accents on the laterals were used for the newly created variant.

In the upcoming weeks of 2023, an all-new "Color of the Month" Oil Green Nike Air Force 1 Low, will hit the footwear scene. The retail cost of each pair of these sneakers will be $150 whenever they are ready. Interested buyers can get these AF1s via Nike and a few other hand-picked retail stores' online stores. You can also check out Nike’s SNKRS App to buy them.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Color Of The Month" series will offer a new Oil Green colorway with jewel swooshes

Take a closer look at the upcoming Oil Green Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers (Image via Nike)

A number of new colors and patterns, including "University Red," "Metallic Silver Swoosh," "Reptile-textured Triple White," and "Gray," have been added to the popular Nike Air Force 1 silhouette's "Color of the Month" footwear collection for 2022.

After a brief hiatus following the silhouette's 40th anniversary, the iconic silhouette's Color of the Month collection recently reappeared in 2023 with the design's rarely worn jewel, Swoosh. A different shade of oil green runs down the suede top of the revamped offering, succeeding just another of the model's various "Triple-White" configurations.

According to the footwear company, the following events marked the start and growth of their "Color of the Month" lineup:

“Got your fave color yet? No worries. The "Color of the Month" series lets you feed your need while celebrating a little-known piece of Nike history—the original Color of the Month series, back in 1984, may have saved the AF1 from extinction.”

小言 @ko_go_to Adding to Nike’s “Color of the Month” series, the brand will be releasing a new “Oil Green” Air Force 1 Low Jewel colorway.＞＞



Nike Air Force 1 Low Jewel “Oil Green”

Color: Oil Green/Summit White

Style Code: DV0785-300

Release Date: 2023

Price: $150



OFFICIAL PHOTOS Adding to Nike’s “Color of the Month” series, the brand will be releasing a new “Oil Green” Air Force 1 Low Jewel colorway.＞＞Nike Air Force 1 Low Jewel “Oil Green”Color: Oil Green/Summit WhiteStyle Code: DV0785-300Release Date: 2023Price: $150OFFICIAL PHOTOS https://t.co/T579mZ7Ra0

The description further reads:

“That's right, a reissue was uncertain in the shoe's beginning, but sports shops in Baltimore saw them selling like hot cakes and knew the AF1 would become synonymous with street fashion and culture. So, they asked for custom colorways to sell from their storefronts...and the rest is history.”

The design carries a streamlined composition with a matchup of the classic pair's design from its founding year, delivering the first non-leather effort in a shared homage to Baltimore retailers renewing the model in the late 80s.

With the exception of the midfoot's immaculate white inflated Swoosh and the tongue flap and heel tabs' classic Nike Air trademarks, the rest of the soft-textured outer takes part in an olive finish in harmony with the tongue and sock liner's mesh construction.

Here's a detailed look at the sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Early attempts had gum sole units as their foundation, but the two-toned design is complemented by a minimalist white midsole as well as a semi-translucent green outer sole unit. A cleaning brush with the silhouette's inception year will be delivered with the shoe package.

Watch out for the forthcoming oil Green "Color of the Month" variant of the Nike Air Force 1 Low, which will be offered shortly. To stay updated on the release information of the stated footwear, Swoosh enthusiasts are recommended to download the brand's SNKRS app or register on its online webpage.

Poll : 0 votes