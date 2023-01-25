Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low "1837" shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

LVMH-owned luxury jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. recently joined forces with sneaker expert Nike for their fresh take on the timeless Nike Air Force 1 silhouette. Not long ago, some early images of the sneakers surfaced on the internet, which were shared by the social media page of @gabeagool.

Extremely limited pairs of the Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low “1837” are expected to be made available in the spring of 2023. The pair will presumably retail for $400 and will be made available through Tiffany & Co., Nike, and a few other retail outlets. They will be released in men's sizes.

Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low "1837" sneakers are covered in black nubuck with contrasting swooshes

Tiffany & Co. and Nike collab shoe will be covered in black overlays (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Oregon-based sportswear juggernaut has a long history of collaborating with some of the top trendsetters and experts within every business market, such as jewelry.

We can confirm that the legendary Tiffany & Co., which served as the inspiration for the 2005 colorblocking of the original Diamond Supply Co. collaboration and mostly worked with Swarovski on crystal-covered models, will cooperate with The Swoosh on the new Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low "1837."

Nike and Tiffany & Co. keeping things simple (and jewel-free) with a completely black nubuck top and Tiffany blue covering the tumbled leather Swoosh, in contrast to the several Swavorski-covered kicks we've witnessed from the brand.

Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low

Color: Black/Multi-Color

Style Code: DZ1382-001

Release Date: Spring 2023

The creator of the Nike Air Force 1 model offers background details on the model's origins of inspiration. On their web page, it says:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond. Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Given the "1837" designation, the sneaker's basic form fits with Tiffany's 1837 collection, which pays homage to the company's founding and adopts a subtle approach to jewelry designs.

Tonal black laces end just beneath the stitched "Tiffany" inscription at the top and run up a similarly colored tongue flap as well as eyestays. The standard "Nike Air" embroidery is present on the heel's side, but a sterling silver bar bearing the Tiffany & Co. logo is situated immediately beneath it.

Additional pairs of laces with a tiffany blue and yellow set incorporated are also evident in these exceptionally preliminary images. A midsole as well as an outer sole unit that contrasts each other in black completes the silhouette's style.

Additionally, rumors claim that the pair will come with exclusive accessories plus customized packaging.

Keep an eye out for the high-end iteration of the classic Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers that are expected to arrive in ultra-limited quantities. Those interested in getting their hands on these shoes can stay tuned to the partnering labels. One can simply register on the Swoosh’s official web page or get its SNKRS app for quick updates on these shoes.

