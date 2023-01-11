Fendi x Tiffany & Co. "Tiffany Blue" baguette bag: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Italian high fashion house Fendi has teamed up with New York City's Tiffany & Co. to release a limited run of Baguette Bags in the brand's signature Tiffany Blue colorway. The dynamic team joined together to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the timeless FENDI Baguette Bag.

The famous bag was made by Silvia Venturini Fendi in 1997. The collection was initially shown in September 2022 during the Fendi Resort 2023 runway show and was released on the official e-commerce sites of Tiffany, Fendi, and select retailers on January 6, 2023.

The "Tiffany Blue" baguette bag series by Fendi X Tiffany & Co., includes four different styles

Both the Baguette bag and "Tiffany Blue" color have had a profound impact on the fashion industry. While Baguette owes much of its renown to Sarah Jessica Parker's character in "Sex in the City," Audrey Hepburn's "Breakfast at Tiffany's" popularized the Tiffany Blue tint.

The "Baguette" bag got its name as it was modeled after the French women who carried a baguette loaf under their arms. The bag's simple flap clasp, single strap, and baton-like unusual shape helped make it a global phenomenon.

Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini-designed bag has been seen on the arm of Carrie Bradshaw, the shopaholic from Sex and the City, as well as numerous other celebrities, making it the ultimate "It" bag. Fendi has now collaborated with the legendary Luxury jewelry line to create four sizes of the Baguette.

The official site introduces the collaborative collection as:

"Tiffany & Co. has reimagined the Baguette in the most precious of forms with sterling silver, enamel, white gold, and diamonds in legendary Tiffany Blue®."

The four sizes range from Nano to Pico versions. The collaborative collection first debuted at New York Fashion Week in September 2022. The collaborative offering merges both the label's archetypes and heritage.

Tiffany & Co.'s silver hardware complements the four distinct textures and materials used in each of the baguettes' designs. The collection has pieces covered in materials including unique sterling silver and crocodile leather. The collection pieces include:

Baguette in Tiffany Blue leather, which retails at $5,500. Baguette in Tiffany Blue silk, which retails at $5,500. Nano Baguette Charm in Tiffany Blue silk, which retails at $3,290. Nano Baguette Charm in Tiffany Blue leather, which retails at $3,290.

The two bags are made from calf-skin leather, with sterling silver hardware on the "FF" buckle and dual "T" design, while the remainder of the two bags is made from silk satin. These bags have two removable straps, allowing them to be carried as either a sling or a handbag.

The designer bag features a front flap, a magnetic button, and an interior lined with silk satin. The bag is further embellished with a "Return to Tiffany" circular pendant and a co-branded "The Tiffany Baguette" engraved detailing.

Based on the most recent update, the Tiffany baguette is completely sold out.

