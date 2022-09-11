Fendi Baguette: 5 quick facts

Italian luxury label Fendi made its New York Fashion Week debut and took a different approach as it used its slot to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its iconic Baguette.

On Friday, September 9, 2022, the Italian luxury fashion house staged a full-scale runway show featuring the Baguette and an apparel collection inside the Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan.

A large part of the collection paid homage to the brand's best-selling 25-year-old bag. The Italian luxury fashion house further unveiled a surprise collaboration with Marc Jacobs, Tiffany & Co., and Sarrah Jessica Parker. The project included a tiffany blue-hued bag, along with an iteration of the first Sarah Jessica Parker's character Carrie Bradshaw's Baguette.

Marc Jacobs created the Baguette collection using his love of logomania and played with the inverted FF moniker over the bags. He designed 10 looks, which debuted in the New York Fashion Week show.

The highlight of the collection was Fendi x Marc Jacobs x Tiffany & Co. Baguettes, featuring silver charms, handmade solid sterling silver hardware, and more to become the ultimate collector's item. The show ended with model Linda Evangelista walking in a tiffany blue taffeta gown.

To further celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Baguette, we have listed five interesting facts about the iconic bag.

Five interesting facts about the Fendi's best-selling Baguette Bag

1) Fendi's Baguette became an "It" bag after featuring on S*x and the City

Debuted in 1997, the Baguette bag became the "It" bag after it was featured on the popular S*x and the City show. After it was established as Carrie Bradshaw's go-to purse, it became a cultural phenomenon.

In the iconic scene, Carrie has a shimmering purple iteration that gets stolen. She then spoke her famous bon mot to the mugger:

"It's not a bag - it's a baguette."

Ever since the bag became popular, every fashionista has been seen carrying it. The bag's inverted FF hardware capitalized on the rise of monikers through the aughts, as consumers were inspired to wear the bag as a status symbol.

2) The bag was invented by Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini Fendi

Silvia Venturini and Karl Lagerfeld (Image via @silviaventurinifendi / Instagram)

The bag was invented by two great minds, Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini Fendi. The latter The former first joined the Italian fashion house in 1965 as the artistic director and took the label to a worldwide global level.

He is also credited with creating the famous inverted FF moniker logo. Three years after Lagerfeld joined the label, the Baguette was added to the Fendi bag roster. However, it wasn't until 1997 that the bag was launched by Silvia Venturini Fendi. Ever since, the bag has remained a fan favorite, even gaining a massive cult following through the decades.

3) The bag was inspired by how French women carried a loaf of bread

The Fendi Baguette was inspired by how the French women carried a loaf of bread under their arms. Hence, the apt name of the bag - Baguette. The "It" bag is further characterized by its unique baton-like shape, simple flap closure, and a single strap.

The item embodies a blase attitude, which is typically attributed to Parisian women and their elegancy.

4) The bag is offered in three sizes by the label

The bag is generally offered in three main sizes: a standard, a mini, and a multi. The standard size is 27 cm long and 15 cm high, the mini size is 19 cm long and 11.5 cm high, and the multi size is 28 cm long and 17 cm high. The multi bag also features two straps. However, the beauty of the Baguette is in its blank canvas.

5) 100,000 bags were sold in the first year of the Baguette's debut

100,000 bags were sold in the first year of Baguette's debut (Image via Fendi)

According to Chiswick Auctions, with the inception of the Baguette, the item became the go-to in the fashion industry and sold more than 100,000 pieces in the first year alone. It saw even more success after it featured in S*x and the City. In the 1999 Newsweek letter by Vogue, Dana Thomas, author and British Vogue editor, stated that over 300,000 bags were sold in the two years following the product's launch.

