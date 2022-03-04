Nicki Minaj X Marc Jacobs Spring campaign: All you need to know

Nicki Minaj stars in the Spring 2022 campaign by Marc Jacobs, whose sub-label Heaven unveiled its latest collection. The campaign offers logo tees, kiki boots, printed bustiers, and many more ready-to-wear pieces.

The collection drops on March 3, 2022 at 9:00 am EST and can be availed on the label's official site.

Shot by Harley Weir, the campaign combines television, arts, film and fashion of both the past and the present, and includes such personalities as Yung Lean, Sky Ferreira, Paloma Elsesser, Steve Lacy, and Mena Suvari.

More about Marc Jacobs' Spring 2022 campaign

With this collection, Heavens navigates viewers through the punk of adolescence, rebellion of teenagers, and psychedelics of youth.

The campaign picture exudes the essence of youth culture and teen angst. With the models wearing popular 1990s-themed items such as fishnet tights, colorful jumpsuits and wigs, and graphic T-shirts.

The campaign includes Mena Suvari of American Beauty, a throwback to the 1991 film where she played the role of Angela Hayes and posed in a bed of roses as in the official movie poster.

The collection is full of cultural references and 1990s collaborations. The works of Ed Templeton, one of the famed photographers of the time, can be seen on separates and accessories.

For the kiki boots that we spot on Nicki Minaj's feet, Jacobs collaborated with fellow designer Claire Barrow. These boots are a re-release and have created so much hype that they are already sold out.

In an interview with Highsnobiety, Heaven's art director Ava Nirui talked about the label, saying:

"Marc Jacobs has always been a brand that holds a mirror up to society. This season, we are paying homage to the chaotic outlets that young people need in these dystopian times."

She continued to talk about the collection and the inspiration behind the project, saying:

"The collection is inspired by dreams and nightmares [and] the very thin line between the two."

Other partnerships for the Spring 2022 collection include Dinosaur Jr,. Alake Shilling, Sara Rabin, and Gumby.

The collection is divided into three drops, and the upcoming first drop will be in March 2022. It will feature contributions from painter Claire Barrow and photographer Ed Templeton. The second drop will come in April 2022 and will include contributions from the stills of the Hi Octane television series from Comedy Central.

The third and final drop will take place in May 2022, and will feature psychedelic-themed graphics by Elliot Shields. The drop will also feature cartoon prints from Alake Shilling and graphics from Gumby, a 1950's animation series.

The collection can be availed on Marc Jacobs' official website, Fairfax shop and London's Dover Street Market.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee