Nike Air Force 1 Mid Split 'Summit White Stadium Green' shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

In 2022, Nike Air Force 1 completed four glorious decades. To commemorate the milestone, the Swoosh company unveiled a slew of new colorways for the model's line.

Nike has no plans of slowing down this year, more hues are planned for 2023. For its most current Split Swoosh design, the pair's mid-cut design is decked out in the Summit White Stadium Green color scheme.

However, the precise launch date info isn't out yet. Nevertheless, it is anticipated to be made available in the autumn of 2023. These two-toned sneakers seem to be available to Nike enthusiasts and other sneakerheads for $140 a pair. These sneakers will be delivered by Nike, the SNRKS app, and a slew of other partnering retailers.

Nike Air Force 1 Mid Split will release in a Summit White Stadium Green color combination

Take a closer look at the uppers of the next Nike Air Force 1 sneaker. (Image via Nike)

Throughout 2022, athletic wear juggernaut Nike, located in Oregon, observed the 40th birthday of the legendary Air Force 1 model. The Swoosh manufacturer is pushing new colors in the silhouette as the company enters 2023.

The newest item from the Swoosh label, which has debuted a number of styles from its catalog this year, features a split design for the mid-top style. The Air Force 1 Mid will be featured in a split pattern and "Green" color scheme, alongside a similar Red counterpart designed by the Swoosh's design team. The swoosh label updated both its low-top and high-top versions before the model arrived.

Here's another close view of the Split swoosh pattern (Image via Nike)

The manufacturer of the Nike Air Force 1 design provides background on the inspiration behind the model. Their website states:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond. Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The new iteration features a Summit White/Black-Stadium Green-Coconut Milk color palette. The Air Force 1 Mid is dressed in a complete leather structure that is soft as well as supple to the touch, resting on top of a crisp summit white foundation. Stadium Green layers cover the lacing system, toe box, and back. An ankle strap with a Velcro closure provides additional support for each step.

The outsoles of these sneakers are also completed in matching split patterns (Image via Nike)

You'll see a coconut milk touch as well as a black Swoosh section that is figuratively split between the two colors along the laterals and medials. The design will carry over to the rubber outer sole unit and heel badge, displaying a contrast of hues that will undoubtedly draw attention everywhere you go.

Fresh Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Summit White Stadium Green" sneakers are expected to debut in the second half of 2023. Fans of the Swoosh and other regular users can register on Nike's website or the SNKRS app to get more insights on the aforementioned sneakers.

The Nike Air Force 1 Mid is also available in the colors "Clear Jade" and "Desert Ochre" in addition to the previously mentioned Split variation.

After the official release of these colorways, you can purchase these from Nike's online and physical stores, the SNKRS app, and a small number of specialized retail stores.

Poll : 0 votes