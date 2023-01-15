Nike Air Force 1 Mid Split sneaker pack: Where to buy and more explored

Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike celebrated the 40th anniversary of the iconic Air Force 1 silhouette throughout 2022. As the brand moves into 2023, the swoosh label continues to release more colorways of the silhouette.

The swoosh label has unveiled multiple silhouettes out of their lineup of this year, and the latest top appear is on the mid-top silhouette in a split swoosh pattern. The Air Force 1 Mid will appear in a split pattern with "Bred" and "Green" color scheme. The model arrives after the swoosh label unveiled multiple makeovers upon its low-top and high-top iterations.

An official release date for both the "Bred" and "Green" makeovers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, the shoes will be launched via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in the first half of 2023.

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Mid Split sneaker pack features "Bred" and "Green" color schemes

The Air Force 1 silhouette was designed by the swoosh label's veteran Bruce Kilgore back in 1982 and since then has been redesigned in multiple colorways and makeovers. The sneaker model has been the subject of multiple collaborations and iconic GRs, especially in the last year.

The sneaker model celebrated its 40th year of existence lavishly as it collaborated with Off-White, Louis Vuitton, Billie Eilish, and more. The silhouette is especially famous for its sharp and clean aesthetics, which has made the shoe become a best wardrobe staple for the streetwear fans.

The basketball-turned-lifestyle shoe has been described on the official site of the swoosh label as:

“Introduced in 1982, the Air Force 1 redefined basketball footwear from the hardwood to the blacktop. It was the first basketball sneaker to house Nike Air, but its innovative nature has since taken a backseat to its status as a street icon.”

The sneaker has became much more than a basketball shoe in its 40 years of existence and has gained a reputation in the streetwear culture. The official Nike website further explains the significance of the silhouette, stating:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 became an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The latest colorway to appear over the Air Force 1 Mid is the split pattern in "Bred" and "Green" color scheme.

Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Bred" split is reminiscent of the Dunk offerings released in the past. The upcoming proposition is clad in three hues, comprising of red, grey, and black. The upper of the shoes comes constructed out of leather material, while the yellowish off-white shade is added into the mix with midsoles.

The second silhouette is covered majorly in green, with grey, white, and black being secondary hues. The base is clad in gray, with overlays like straps being two-toned and the lining in deep green. Additionally, the outsoles and a half of the split come clad in black details.

