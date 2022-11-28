Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Low "Martian" sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

Nike has been celebrating the 40th anniversary of the iconic Air Force 1 silhouette very loudly this year. The Swoosh label has released a plethora of colorways in the form of GR's, collabs, and retro. The Air Force 1 Low, however, has received the most attention, and the latest colorway to appear over the silhouette is "Martian."

The Air Force 1 Low Martian sneakers are a treat for kids and their uniqueness, as they will be released exclusively in grade school sizes. The official release date for the Air Force 1 Low Martian sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to Just Fresh Kicks, the sneakers will be launched via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in early 2023.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Martian" sneakers represents the Mars life

Upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low "Martian" sneakers releasing exclusively in kids' sizes and representing the Mars life (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Bruce Kilgore-designed iconic Air Force 1 has enjoyed the spotlight for 40 years now. The silhouette has gone through a number of iterations, including high-top, mid-top, and low-top silhouettes.

The silhouette has been celebrated by fans due to a number of high-end collaborations with the likes of Off-White and Louis Vuitton, among others. The Swoosh label has been celebrating this major milestone by giving the silhouette a central spot. The official Nike website mentions the story of the Air Force 1 and its origins to introduce the model to fans,

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

The site further explains the significance of Air Force 1 in the sneaker world,

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 became an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Over the past four decades, the silhouette has been clad in multiple colorways by taking inspiration from a variety of themes. The latest theme to occur over the silhouette is astronomy, with a nod to Martian life.

The Swoosh label is now looking out into the galaxy for its next inspirational construction. The latest Air Force 1 Low sneakers feature the fictional Marvin the Martian's species, the small Mars inhabitant over the silhouette. The swoosh label adds its own artistic vision over the silhouette's tongues.

At first glance, the silhouette appears to be in traditional standard form, however, on closer inspection, small details make up the silhouette. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of an all-leather material doused in a pristine white hue.

The crisp white hue is featured upon the mesh sock liners, laces, and tongues, enacting a uniform ensemble. The monochromatic look is broken up by the silver metallic colorway over the spaceship-inspired details. The swooshes on both the lateral and medial profiles and the alloy coating upon the heel's upper tabs are donned in a silver hue.

The heel tabs feature traditional "NIKE" branding in a UFO design. The Martian motif lands upon the white insoles and tongue tabs of the sneakers. Bright white midsoles and muted off-white outsoles dress up the south of the shoe, finishing it off with typical "AIR" lettering.

The pair is expected to release in 2023, via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers at a retail price of $90.

