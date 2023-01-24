Nike Air Max 90 “Wolf Grey” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

This, year, the Nike Air Max 90 shoe styles are sure to become mainstream once again. Multiple variations of the model have previously been launched by the Oregon-based sportswear juggernaut, and now the business has unveiled a brand-new makeover known as the "Wolf Gray."

The swoosh branding has covered the shape in numerous colorways for 2023, including "Freshwater," "UNC," and many others. With the Air Max 90 "Wolf Gray," the brand will carry on the fashion.

In the upcoming weeks of Summer 2023, the "Wolf Gray" iteration of the Nike Air Max 90 is expected to hit the markets. The footwear piece will be accessible at Nike's physical and online stores, the SNKRS app, and a few other linked retail locations. Despite the shoe company withholding the precise release date of these shoes, they will be offered with a selling price label of $130 USD for each pair.

Nike Air Max 90 shoe will release in a "Wolf Grey" makeup with hits of white hues throughout

Take a closer look at the upcoming Nike Air Max 90 Wolf Gray sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Nike Air Max 90 is one of the most well-known sneaker designs, which debuted as the third style in the Air Max family. The swoosh label's illustrious senior designer Tinker Hatfield created the silhouette, which was originally presented in 1990.

One of the original shoes to popularize the "dad shoe" fad, the model went on to become a massive business opportunity for the company. In the 33 years since its debut, the shoe model has undergone numerous alterations.

The Air Max 90 silhouette is described on the company's official website as:

“The 90s were a turning point in culture—art, music, fashion and sneakers. The Air Max was at the forefront of the movement. With even more exposed Air cushioning and a bold new color, its revolutionized design helped the first 90 take on a life of its own. No longer just a running shoe, it solidified Air Max as a streetwear cornerstone."

The new "Wolf Gray" strikes a balance between all-white and all-black colors if one finds both to be sterile and boring. However, this brand-new offering will handle any situation sneakerheads throw at it. While still being sneaky in its own right, the shoes are light enough to be incorporated into the spring rotation.

Here's a detailed look at the arriving gray shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The new iteration is covered in a Wolf Grey/White-Cool Gray color scheme. This Air Max 90 operates on top of a permeable mesh foundation and is one of the newest color variants to grace Tinker Hatfield's '90s masterpiece.

Plush leather covers the mudguards, while buttery suede panels skirt around the remainder of the top in a clean wolf gray tone. The laterals and medials are covered in a stitched Swoosh, which is deepened by a thick white accent.

If one looks down, they will notice that the Air midsole has been painted in a cool gray hue for a subtle yet eye-catching contrast that will undoubtedly grab people's attention for generations to come.

Keep a look out for the newest Nike Air Max 90 "Wolf Gray" shoes, which are expected to be released in the next few weeks. Don't forget to register on the official website of the shoe firm if anyone wants to learn when the specified footwear will be released.

Poll : 0 votes