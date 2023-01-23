Nike Air Max 1 Golf "White/Black" sneakers: Where to buy and more explored

As Nike commemorated the birthdays of two of its most cherished models, the Air Force 1 and Air Max 1, the Oregon-based sportswear and sneaker juggernaut Nike continued to lead the market in 2022. The second of the two models recently observed its 35th anniversary. However, as the swoosh label offers a preview of its portfolio, the fad of producing new colors and patterns will continue throughout 2023.

Unlike the colorway that was unveiled a few days ago, the most recent colorway of the Air Max 1 Golf silhouette comes in the well-known white and black color combination. Additionally, the most recent makeover of the sneaker is described as elegant and simple.

The Air Max 1 '86 OG Golf "White/Black" will go on sale in the summer of 2023 at a price of $150 for men's sizes exclusively. As such, within the upcoming months, the SNKRS app, Nike, and a few select stores are anticipated to release the golf shoes.

Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG Golf "White/Black" colorway will arrive in the summer of 2023

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Created by highly regarded swoosh designer Tinker Hatfield, the Nike Air Max 1 sneakers made their debut in 1987. Since its introduction, the design has become a wardrobe essential, and every sneakerhead has adapted the shoe in a plethora of ways. Most people use the sneakers as part of their dad’s shoe style, which are still a common footwear option today.

The Swoosh brand has transformed the silhouette numerous times throughout the years, often in collaboration with a wide range of partners. The Air Max 90, 95, 97, 180, 360, and the most recent Air Max Scorpion are just a few of the variations that the Swoosh brand has introduced under the Air Max family.

Nike recently released the first images of the third colorway of the revived Air Max 1 G with a sophisticated "White/Black" look. The "Safari Pack," one of the brand's most outrageous Air Max 1 Golf iterations in recent years, is a prime example. However, with the AM1, the company is starting out by taking a more conservative approach.

Take a closer look at the heel counters of the pair (Image via Nike)

The renowned Air Max 1 silhouette's genesis and refinements are outlined by the shoe company as follows:

“Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colourways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

This model of Air Max 1 is designed to hit hole-in-ones with suede accents on top of a clean white mesh foundation. A buttery mudguard that wraps around the entire outer gives off a panda-like vibe, while a sleek black swoosh bursts through the medial and lateral sides to match.

Moreover, the Air midsole has been modified with the grass in mind because this is a golf shoe. Although the renowned visible Air bubble all around the rear is still present, the outer sole unit has been strengthened with gripping traction along with a more robust appearance. Lastly, the design becomes complete with additional branding that is expertly sewn across the tongue tag and heel.

Watch out for the upcoming release of the Nike Air Max 1 "White/Black" in its most recent makeover. Customers interested in buying this shoe may easily sign up on the Swoosh label's e-commerce website or install the SNKRS app to get more details on the announced rollout and certain other future launches.

