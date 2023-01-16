Nike Air Max 1 Premium Corduroy “Baltic Blue” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

As Nike commemorated the anniversaries of two of its most adored models, the Air Force 1 and Air Max 1, the sportswear brand continued to lead the market in 2022. The latter shoe line recently marked its 35th-anniversary last year. However, as the swoosh brand offers a glimpse of its portfolio, the tradition of releasing new hues will extend throughout 2023.

The most recent colorway to cover the Air Max 1 style is dubbed "Baltic Blue" and features a brilliant blue and sail color palette. Additionally, the most recent makeover of the sneaker can be described as attractive and simple.

The eagerly awaited Air Max 1 Premium Corduroy "Baltic Blue" sneakers are expected to go on sale later this year. Despite the sneaker industry concealing the shoes' official release date, Nike and its SNKRS app will sell them via online and physical venues, as well as a few additional exclusive Nike storefronts. The sneakers will only be available in men's sizes at a retail price of $160 per pair.

Nike Air Max 1 Premium shoes are covered in corduroy of “Baltic Blue” hues with sesame accents

Here's a detailed view at the upcoming Air Max 1 Baltic Blue shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since its debut in 1986, Nike has introduced the Air Max range, which has been a huge success and helped the Swoosh advance in both the running as well as lifestyle markets. Retro shoes are now predominantly viewed as lifestyle footwear, and as a result, they are made from a broad range of materials, with "luxury" versions frequently entering the market.

The Nike Air Max 1 recently debuted in a "Baltic Blue" hue with corduroy accents, adding to this collection of high-quality shoes by the brand. As it happens, the renowned Air Max 1 silhouette's beginnings and growth are described by the shoe company as follows:

“Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colourways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

Take a closer look at the side panels of the sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

These premium sneakers will arrive in a Baltic Blue/Sesame-Gridiron-Sail color combination. The complete upper, including the tongue and the swoosh accent, is made of fine corduroy instead of the usual mesh, suede, or leather construction.

This substance assumes a monochromatic color. Moreover, as the majority of the shoe is in "Baltic Blue," the shoe has accents of sesame appearing on the tongue tag and features the Air Max logo and the noted Swoosh along the midfoot.

Darker colors increase contrast even more along the TPU eyestays as well as around the sockliner. They are also used for the "Nike Air" embroidered into the heel counter.

The recognizable Air Max 1 midsole has a visible Air unit in the heel counter, which is located beneath the foot in a creamy sail tone. Lastly, the black rubber outer sole unit beneath wraps up the overall look.

Keep a close lookout for the newest iteration of the Nike Air Max "Baltic Blue," which will be released shortly. Interested buyers can quickly register on the e-commerce website for the Swoosh label or download the SNKRS app to receive additional info on the stated rollout and other upcoming launches.

In addition to the "Baltic Blue" hue, the brand recently teased the “Panda” and “Tiger Swoosh” colorways of the silhouette that will also drop in the coming weeks.

