Nike Air Force 1 '07 Low “Metallic Silver Black” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

Throughout 2022, Nike marked the 40th birthday of the enduring Air Force 1 design. Now that the year 2023 has arrived, the swoosh brand is carrying on the trend by releasing more variations of the model. The "Metallic Silver Black" is the most recent Air Force 1 revamp to debut on the low-top sneaker style.

The Nike Air Force 1 '07 Low "Metallic Silver Black" is scheduled to go on sale sometime around the spring of 2023. Expected to be released on Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few online and physical stores, the pairs will be offered in women's sizes with a retail price label of $120 USD.

Nike Air Force 1 '07 Low shoes will arrive in “Metallic Silver Black” colorway with icy blue bottom

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Metallic Silver colorway (Image via Nike)

Over the past few weeks, sneaker enthusiasts have seen some eye-catching Air Force 1s, such as the "Four Horsemen" and "Valentine's Day." However, none of them are really as striking as the just-released Nike Air Force 1 '07 Low "Metallic Silver Black."

This has had to be one of the most unusual AF1s fans have ever seen, which is said to be a part of the as-yet-unannounced "Chrome" Pack. On its main website, the brand provides the following information regarding the creation and evolution of the Air Force 1 design, writing:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond. Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Take a look at the lace sets and outsoles of these sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The entire sneaker will be wrapped up in a Metallic Silver/Metallic Silver-Black-White-Clear color palette. Moreover, this Air Force 1 '07 Low enhances the traditional basketball sneakers with a sleek white leather foundation that is juxtaposed by metallic silver embellishments on the front and back.

The medial and lateral side panels feature a matching swoosh, and the tongue tag, heel badge, and lacing system includes "Nike Air" markings in glossy chrome details. Furthermore, the inner linings of these shoes are accomplished with black textiles that are coupled with matching insoles, which are highlighted with the branding accents in white.

Here's a detailed view at the toe tops of these shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

A crisp Air midsole provides unmatched comfort and padding underneath, and this AF1 is topped off with a frosty blue rubber outer sole unit to add to its futuristic flair. To match the rest, these shoes will be delivered with a pair of additional white lace sets.

It's believed that the updated Air Force 1 Low "Metallic Silver Black" sneakers will be available in spring 2023. Fans of Swoosh as well as other prospective customers can sign up on the SNKRS app or the website of the Swoosh label to get more information about the arrival dates of the stylish sneakers.

