Nike Air Force 1 Low “Four Horsemen” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Nike will host the timeless Air Force 1 Style's 40th birthday throughout 2022. The swoosh brand is hopping on the bandwagon by producing more variations of the model as 2023 approaches.

The latest significant Air Force 1 update to the low-top shoe design is the "Four Horsemen". The journey of legendary Nike athlete LeBron James served as the inspiration for this colorway.

The revamped Nike Air Force 1 Low "Four Horsemen" model is anticipated to release in April 2023. The majority of these sneakers' information is currently being kept from the public, despite the fact that they will be offered online, in Nike stores, and at a few of its linked retail websites.

The suggested retail price for these sneakers is $150 USD per pair.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Four Horsemen” shoes will be dressed in green and white leather overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Force 1 Low shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

LeBron James has a group of semi-behind-the-scenes characters to thank for the position he is in today. These individuals helped LeBron James prosper his fame and fortune to levels he himself believed were unimaginable. The group, known as "The Four Horsemen," consists of James, Maverick Carter, Rich Paul, and Randy Mims, all of whom have a solid career that is interconnected.

In the mid-2000s and beyond, Nike gave each member of the thriving business group a bespoke pair of AF1s, perhaps one of the most wanted but also scarcest shoes in history, as a way to celebrate them.

According to a trusted sneaker media outlet, Complex, the shoe manufacturer will finally give the general public a chance to purchase a pair of the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Four Horsemen" in 2023.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews The Nike Air Force 1 "Four Horsemen" to return this April The Nike Air Force 1 "Four Horsemen" to return this April 🏇 https://t.co/hW9cnQpDum

The official Swoosh website highlights the beginnings and advancements of the Air Force 1 design as,

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF-1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the street and beyond. Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colourways, Air Force 1 became an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2,000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music and sneaker culture can't be denied.”

The impending pair paid homage to James' early days by clothing in the colors of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, where he made his name as the nation's top prospect at the time.

Tumbled leather uppers with a uniform white foundation and green silver-lined swooshes can be spotted. The team's acronyms, "LR" as well as "MR," are carved on the heel tabs, along with sewn knight chess pawns with the number "4".

Silver metallic lace dubraes as well as mismatched insole designs are further embellishments. White midsoles with subtle "AIR" lettering and green rubber outer sole units enhance the design.

The brand new Air Force 1 Low "Four Horsemen" footwear ought to show up soon. Swoosh lovers as well as other regular users can subscribe to the brand's main site or SNKRS app to receive further news on the aforementioned colorblocking.

