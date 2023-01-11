Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 "Valentine's Day" shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Nike’s most sought after offshoot Jordan Brand is ready to rock the sneaker world this Valentine’s Day with an all-new Air Jordan 1 High CMFT 2 shoe. These sneakers will be coated in a White/Varsity Red color scheme.

The brand new Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 Valentine's Day colorway is scheduled to debut in February 2023. These premium high-tops will be dropped in men's sizes.

Jordanheads and other interested readers can find these shoes at Nike, the SNKRS app, and select Jordan Brand retail outlets, both online and in physical locations. The retail price has been determined to be around $150 for each pair.

Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 "Valentine's Day" shoes will be dressed in white and premium red accents

Here's a detailed view of the upcoming Valentine's Day themed Jordan shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Valentine's Day-themed sneakers are nothing new for Nike, but it appears like the brand will go all-out for the 2023 edition. Our first glimpse at the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 "Valentine's Day" comes after checking out all the Air Force 1, Air Max 90, Air More Uptempo, Air Trainer 1, and Dunk Low in the past few weeks, with more models set to be introduced shortly.

The Zoom CMFT model, which developed from the traditional AJ1, has a really cutting-edge construction for the uninitiated. Since its first release in 2020, Zoom cushioning and engineering have advanced. They now rely on pull-tabs, an identifiable sponge ankle, and a tier construction.

In 2022, the sportswear brand previewed a variety of new colors and patterns for the AJ1 Zoom CMFT. Some of the hues that have been noted by the sneaker community are "Breakfast Club," "Anthracite," "Hare," "Citrus," and "Crater Purple."

The legendary Air Jordan 1 iconic shoe's history is explained on the NBA's star-owned Jordan Brand website, which reads:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

Take a closer look at the toe areas and outsoles of these upcoming shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The description further reads:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The "Valentine's Day," a take on Jordan Brand's comfort-focused bestseller, features a varsity red velvet base that is topped with immaculate white tumbled leather accents all over. The famed Swoosh design is displayed through openings on the medial and lateral sides, and the original winged basketball symbol is adorned on the heels for that vintage AJ 1 look.

The tongue tag as well as insole feature love heart illustrations, and the sneaky "Anytime" and "Anywhere" message is intricately embroidered around at the back. "Zoom Air" marking on the tongue tag and insole alludes to the technology found in the Formula 23 midsole.

Keep an eye out for the new Air Jordan 1 High CMFT 2 “Valentine’s Day” themed footwear designs that will arrive next month. One can also register on the Nike’s online site or download its SNKRS app for regular updates on the shoe.

