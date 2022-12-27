Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Craft Vibrations of Naija shoes: Where to buy, price, release date and more explored 

When it comes to the legendary Air Jordan 1 silhouette, Michael Jordan's eponymous shoe company never takes any liberties. Since the company has already unveiled several future 2023 colorways, like "Lucky Green," "Palomino," “Washed Heritage,” and more, it is clear that Jordan Brand had its shoe drops scheduled well in advance as 2023 approaches.

The most recent addition to its launch lineup will be the Women's Air Jordan 1 High Craft "Vibrations of Naija" shoes. The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Craft Vibrations of Naija is scheduled to go on sale on May 27, 2023. These high-top sneakers will be offered with a fixed price tag of $180 for each pair. It is important to note that these shoes will only be available in women's sizes.

Both Jordanheads and other sneaker enthusiasts can easily find them on Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other Jordan Brand stores across the world, both in-store and online.

Stay tuned to Swoosh’s official website for confirmation of the aforementioned launch date.

Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Retro High silhouette will arrive dressed in Vibrations of Naija with sail and pale vanilla hues

Take a closer look at the upcoming AJ1 High Vibrations of Naija shoes (Image via Instagram/@long7ze)

The women-only Jordan Brand offerings over the past several years have leaned toward thick midsoles with raised structures to mimic the industry's well-known platform styles.

The Beaverton-based company plans to return its women's-focused endeavors to its originally rooted design, such as this Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG, even though its Air Jordan 1 High Elevate product will still be in circulation.

The genesis of the first iconic silhouette is stated by the Jordan Brand as:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture, and the game's creative potential.”

It is further said:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Here's a detailed look at the branding accents placed on the ankle areas of these shoes (Image via Instagram/@Long7ze)

Not long ago, multiple sneaker pages (namely @long7ze and @xcmade) shared the in-hand look at the upcoming Air Jordan 1 High “Vibrations of Naija” rendition that is planned for the coming year.

First peeks at the pair reveal faded yellow tones across the tongue's trim, sock liner, winged ankle emblem, as well as tread rubber outer sole unit. This new iteration is wrapped up in a Sail/Pale Vanilla-Black color scheme. The entire top is covered in off-white toned leather, which also provides a slight cream undertone.

The ruling panel beneath relishes a flamboyant woven textile treated in cream and brown colors in unison with its midfoot 'Swoosh' for a rarely used but effective finish to the neutral setup. The heel counter and upper collar elements are also treated to mild sail tones.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming Nike’s women’s exclusive Air Jordan 1 Retro High Craft “Vibrations of Naija” shoes that will hit the sneaker world in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes