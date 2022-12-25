Jordan Zion 2 “Barely Green” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

The Swoosh's linchpin Jordan Brand is boosting its continuous relationship with Zion Williamson, the pivotal player for the Pelicans, by releasing a brand new Jordan Zion 2 shoe sporting a "Barely Green" outfit. The player's second iconic shoe has undergone the most recent attractive makeover, which sees it covered in the namesake Barely Green color with touches of Volt and Crimson all over.

Jordan Zion 2 Barely Green is scheduled to release sometime in spring 2023 and will be offered in varying sizes, including men's, grade-school, pre-school, and toddler/infant.

While the first two variants will be dropped with a price label of $120 and $90, the next two sizes are marked at $75 and $50, respectively. Interested readers can buy them from Nike, its SNKRS app, and a few select Jordan Brand retailers across the globe.

Nike’s Jordan Zion 2 will arrive in a "Barely Green" ensemble with touches of crimson red hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Jordan Zion 2 Barely Green shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Certainly, one of the most well-liked new basketball footwear on the market right now is Zion Williamson's 2nd signature shoe design. The New Orleans Pelicans power forward, seen in many colorways spanning from the "Voodoo" to "Hyper Crimson," is not only a powerhouse on the hardcourt but also an expert at building strong b-ball models.

For the next year, Zanos (Zion's nickname) has just unveiled the Jordan Zion 2 "Barely Green," which is ideal for the forthcoming warmer months as spring approaches.

Underlining the design inspiration of Zion Williamson's second signature silo, Nike's official newsroom says:

“The Jordan Zion 2 balances technical prowess—maximizing its namesake’s power and speed—and Williamson’s unique playing persona. It is built for a player able to do a multitude of things on court, and to simultaneously enhance responsiveness and increase comfort and support.”

Take a closer look at the toe tops of these shoes (Image via Nike)

The new Jordan Zion 2 iteration will be wrapped up in a Barely Green/Flash Crimson-Volt-Mint Foam color scheme. This hoop-inspired design is covered in a flexible mesh with a leather structure and comes in a soft menthol green color. Volt green and Flash Crimson embellishments run the entire length of the footwear, giving it a South Beach feel.

A midfoot strap offers the best lockdown fit, whether you're dribbling on the court or simply walking. Zion's emblem shoots vertically across the tongue. The Zoom Air midsole is colored in mint foam underneath, and Michael Jordan's fabled Jumpman insignia makes a surprise appearance around the heel to complete the look.

Nike further highlighted the cutting-edge elements of the recently created distinctive Zion 2 silhouette, saying:

“The Zion 2 introduces a new concept that decouples the strobel, shifting it from a full-length unit to a focus on the heel, allowing for 20 percent more Zoom Air on the forefoot (thus increasing responsiveness) and a smoother, more comfortable landing on the heel following an explosive dunk. With explosiveness comes a need for containment.”

Jordan and Zion Williamson's diehards can keep their eyes out for the next Jordan Zion 2, dressed in "Barely Green" makeup. One can even sign up on Nike's e-commerce website for instant updates on the launch.

