Air Jordan 37 Low “Bred” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

The Air Jordan 37 design is constantly updated by Jordan Brand, the premier offshoot of Nike. Since making its debut earlier this year, the shoe has earned the respect of sneakerheads because of its cutting-edge craftsmanship and technical attributes.

After launching multiple regular colorways of the silhouette in 2022, Jordan Brand is preparing some low-cut versions for the coming year.

The early images of the Air Jordan 37 Low “Bred” variant were shared by an emerging Nike and Jordan brand insider, @kicksdong, on its social media page a while back. The low-top variant of the recently developed Air Jordan 37 model is all set to rock the sneaker market in a timeless “Bred” colorway on March 30, 2023. These sneakers are expected to launch with a retail price tag of $185.

Fans can easily purchase this black and red hoop gear from Nike's online and offline stores, the SNKRS app, and some selected retail vendors.

Nike’s Air Jordan 37 Low will arrive in a classic “Bred” colorway with touches of metallic gold

Take a closer look at the upcoming Air Jordan 37 Low shoes (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

A numbered Air Jordan lineup wouldn't be complete without some original color combinations making an appearance on the silhouette. The impending "Bordeaux" hue of the newest Air Jordan 37 has already shown us how Jordan Brand is airlifting us back to 1992. However, an even more vintage appearance has just debuted on the low-top cousin, "Bred."

This entire sneaker will be wrapped up in a Black/Metallic Gold-University Red-Dark Gray color scheme. The AJ37 Low "Bred" keeps the game as straightforward as possible on a black/red combination, with the greater part of the top taking on the darker of the two colors. It arrives in its standard Lenoweave, suede, and neoprene forms.

The Swoosh brand highlights the Air Jordan 37 model's sophisticated Lenoweave uppers as,

“The upper is a new exploration of Lenoweave that uses a 100% TPE yarn, a monofilament variety that is both strong and pliable. The design of the Lenoweave pattern itself, along with the profile of the tooling, is inspired by the AJ VII and the hand-shaped craftsmanship of West African basket weaving.”

Here's a detailed look at the heel counters of the shoes (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

The semi-translucent Lenoweave on the rear panel is covered in black, while the toe box, eyestays, and tongue are made of neoprene and suede. The pull-tab and the semi-translucent rubber on the heel maintain these red hits, while the tag bearing a golden Jumpman embroidered receives our first red hit.

The layered exoskeleton is inspired by Nike's well-known Huarache sneakers, which are also characterized as,

“The zones of support in the upper are modeled after the configuration of sandal straps and ankle tape. This pattern not only provides containment in the areas of highest need, similar to a layered Huarache exoskeleton, it also adds to the handmade character of the shoe’s design.”

The rubber outer sole unit as well as the Formula 23-cushioned midsole underneath give the shoe its final all-black treatment.

NBA legend fans and other sneakerheads can simply keep an eye out for the Nike Air Jordan 37 Low "Bred" edition, which will be available in March 2023. One can also register on the Swoosh’s official website to receive quick updates as soon as the shoe arrives on the market.

