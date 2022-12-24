Air Jordan 37 Low “Team Red” women’s shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored 

The Swoosh label's flagship offshoot Jordan Brand, frequently updates the Air Jordan 37 model. Owing to its cutting-edge quality and performance capabilities, the shoe has touched the hearts of sneakerheads since its debut earlier this year.

The low-top version of the 37th trademark silhouette will now sport the women's exclusive "Team Red" colour theme. These pairs feature sail elements for contrast and are almost totally covered in the specified red tones.

The brand new Women’s Air Jordan 37 Low “Team Red” shoes will go on sale on March 8, 2023 and will be offered by the offline, online stores of Nike and a few other Jordan Brand retail outlets. The retail cost of these stylish basketball shoes is fixed at $175 for each pair.

Nike’s Air Jordan 37 shoe emerges in women’s exclusive Team Red colorway with sail sole units

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming AJ37 Team Red colorway (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

Every year, Jordan Brand releases a new edition of the Air Jordan numbered signature shoe, and the newly designed Air Jordan 37 joined the catalog earlier in 2022.

The thirty seventh shoe has also been created in a low-top configuration, like many other versions in this series, however it hasn't yet appeared on store shelves. All of that will change in 2023 as we've already seen a few colorways leak, and now we have the Air Jordan 37 Low "Team Red" to add to the roster.

This low-top variant of the Air Jordan 37, which borrows DNA from the Air Jordan 7, has an outer made of suede, Leno-Weave, TPU, and neoprene, which is notably distinct from the regular AJ37.

Deep wine-red suede surrounds the toe box, and the framework around the eyelets receives a suede makeover as well as an embroidered pattern in a striking red pigment. All of this is protected by a transparent TPU insert.

The Leno-Weave from the original AJ37 is present on the layer below, and this pair maintains the monochromatic design since this is yet another area covered in red.

The advanced Lenoweave uppers of the Air Jordan 37 are highlighted by the Swoosh brand as,

“The upper is a new exploration of Lenoweave that uses a 100% TPE yarn, a monofilament variety that is both strong and pliable. The design of the Lenoweave pattern itself, along with the profile of the tooling, is inspired by the AJ VII and the hand-shaped craftsmanship of West African basket weaving.”

The Jumpman insignia on the tongue tag as well as pull tab complement the remaining of the sneaker's vibrant accents, while the sole unit underneath seems to possess a sail makeup. The heel counter's semi-translucent clear gloss and the multicoloured rubber outer sole unit finish off the look.

This silhouette's multilayer exoskeleton takes design cues from Nike's renowned Huarache shoe, which is additionally underlined as:

“The zones of support in the upper are modeled after the configuration of sandal straps and ankle tape. This pattern not only provides containment in the areas of highest need, similar to a layered Huarache exoskeleton, it also adds to the handmade character of the shoe’s design.”

Mark your calendars for these Air Jordan 37 Low shoes that are scheduled for the coming year. MJ diehards can also sign up on the Swoosh’s official shopping site to receive instant updates on the launch of these footwear pieces.

