5 best upcoming Nike Air Jordan releases of 2023 

Nike and its sub-label alongside Michael Jordan have managed to become a behemoth in the sneaker industry due to their iconic Air Jordan line. The sneaker lineage has gained global popularity and pop-culture relevance through the years since its inception in 1984.

As the label reached close to its 40th anniversary, the sneakerheads have been more interested in new as well as retro releases from the silhouette. Currently, at its 37th model, the sneaker line has proven to be the number one choice for streetwear influencers.

The silhouette was released in a variety of unique color palettes and with a slew of new technology. The release schedule will be the same in 2023. As 2022 comes to a close and New Year's Day approaches, the swoosh label continues to showcase new shoes from its 2023 collection.

So, ahead Sportskeeda has compiled a list of the five best colorways of the Air Jordan silhouettes releasing in 2023, revealed so far.

Top 5 Nike Air Jordan colorways releasing in 2023, revealed by the label so far

1) Air Jordan 1 "True Blue"

Michael Jordan's eponymous label will kick-start its New Year (2023) with its most iconic and debuting silhouette, Air Jordan 1. The OG colorway is taken from the iconic Air Jordan 3. The silhouette comes clad in a 'True Blue/White/Cement Grey' color scheme. The official site introduces the silhouette,

"3 + 1 = a whole new icon. Celebrating 35 years of the Air Jordan 3, these kicks combine the classic AJ1 silhouette with an original AJ3 colorway. Crafted to the '85 specs, it's got premium leather, a high-top collar, and the woven tongue label you know and love."

The titular hue makes an appearance over the sneakers' leather overlays and standouts against much neutral white and cement gray colors. The Nike Air cushioning provides comfort while one steps out in style. The AJ1 "True Blue" sneakers will be released via Nike and select retailers on January 14, 2023, at a retail price of $180.

2) Women's Air Jordan 5 "Dunk on Mars"

Air Jordan 5 "Dunk on Mars" (Image via Nike)

Jordan's eponymous label alongside the swoosh label has collectively increased its focus on women's sneakers, and now the banger Air Jordan 5 colorway will be released exclusively in women's sizes. The fiery colorway is perfect for women who are looking to change the world. The official site introduces the silhouette,

"Get out-of-this-world with the latest edition of the AJ5. The beloved Tinker Hatfield design is back with a cosmic colorway that begs the question: where will you take your game next? Done in premium suede, the Martian Sunrise upper adds otherworldly allure."

More details of the shoes have been stated on the official site expressing the color scheme's importance,

"Flawless details from the original like the spiky midsole and side vents keep you grounded to your home planet. And when the stars come out, you'll fit right in—reflective accents shimmer like the Milky Way."

The shoe's upper comes constructed out of unique Tyvek leather and a hint of TPU detailing. A small touch of "23" is added over the sneaker. The shoe is slated to be released on January 14, 2022, at a retail price of $200.

3) Air Jordan 2 "Lucky Green"

Air Jordan 2 received central attention in 2022 and it seems the trend will continue in early 2023. The silhouette comes in a classic "Lucky Green" makeover for its next appearance. The two-toned color block of white and green gives the silhouette a perfect summer look. The official site introduces the silhouette,

"Subdued, palate cleansing, substantial. The classic high tops that set the stage for a footwear dynasty return in a brand new colorway. Highlights of Lucky Green pulse against crisp White, taking cues from the first AJ2's color blocking."

The upper of the shoes is made of faux lizard skin, but the most unique feature is the absence of the trademark swooshes. For sneakerheads who want to keep things nice, the minimalistic elegance method has been used. The shoe is slated to be released via Nike and select retailers on February 3, 2023 at $175.

4) Air Jordan 5 "University Blue"

Air Jordan 5 "University Blue" (Image via Sportskeeda)

The University Blue colorway and makeover is one of the most well-known and celebrated colorway in the sneaker community. The latest to take accentuate is the Air Jordan 5. The uppers are traditional UNC blue, and the silver-hued trim adds a pop of colour to the design. The official site introduces the silhouette,

"Year after year, season after season, the AJ5 has been at the heart of your favorite 'fits. Now, the beloved Tinker Hatfield design is back with a collegiate colorway that celebrates MJ's early days. University Blue pays homage to Jordan's alma mater from the upper to the insole, accented by a "Team Jordan" woven label on the back."

The silhouette features flawless detailing and many features from the Original such as spiky midsoles, lace locks, and side vents have been kept similar with OG DNA to bring a classic esthetic. The shoe will be released via Nike and select retailers on March 3, 2023, for $225.

5) Air Jordan 5 "Aqua"

The Tinker Hatfield-designed sneakers will be recieving a lot of attention during the first half of 2023 and so can be proven by multiple makeovers on the way. The latest to appear in the list is the "Aqua" which aptly brings memories of an ocean dive. The official site introduces the silhouette,

"Care for a swim? The finishing touch to all your favorite 'fits returns with the AJ5 "Aqua." Paying homage to the coveted AJ8 colorway from '93, energetic pops of Aqua and Taxi pulse against a Black backdrop.... Dive on in—the water's fine."

The sneakers feature multiple OG details such as a taxi-hued spike pattern over midsoles, classic TPU side vents, and a lace lock tie for better lockdown. The base in black is given a touch of color with aqua blue and taxi yellow pops. The pair will be released via Nike on April 8, 2023, at $200.

Other than the aforementioned colorways, the swoosh label has many silhouettes on its launch calendar including - AJ4 "Craft," AJ1 "Game Royal," and more.

