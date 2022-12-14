Air Jordan 5 “UNC” shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored 

Jordan Brand, Nike's mainstay offshoot, has unveiled a brand-new Air Jordan 5 "UNC" shoe for the brand's 2023 lineup. This shoe will be available in University Blue/Black/White.

The upcoming "UNC" colorway of the Air Jordan 5 silhouette will be available on March 4, 2023, for $225 per pair. Jordan fans can purchase these all-blue shoes from Nike's online and in-store locations, the SNRKS app, and a few other Jordan Brand retailers.

Nike’s Air Jordan 5 “UNC” will be released in University Blue hues with reflective accents throughout

Take a closer look at the upcoming Air Jordan 5 shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan 5 Retro "UNC" will be released in the spring of 2023, following the release of the Air Jordan 6 Retro earlier that year.

The origins of the AJ 5 signature shoe are described on the brand's website as follows:

“In his 1989 - 1990 season, it was clear that MJ was better than ever. Setting a points per game personal record, he drained 69 points against Cleveland. He hit 92 three-pointers, compared to only 68 in all prior seasons combined. Every aspect of MJ's game was flawless, but it was his dogfight-like flight that separated him from every other player on the planet.”

Here's a detailed look at the reflective tongue flaps of the shoe (Image via Nike)

The fifth iconic silhouette's design is further highlighted on Jordan Brand's website as:

“Tinker Hatfield took inspiration from Jordan's biting style and, likening it to an American WWII fighter plane, he designed the Air Jordan V with shark-tooth shapes on the midsole. Paired with a clear outsole, the shoe an imbued a ferocity reminiscent of its relentless muse.”

The "University Blue" color wraps the suede uppers and is inspired by the Tar Heels in this installment's design. The model's tongue flaps have reflective components, and the mid-foot has a cage made of translucent TPU. This version, like the Air Jordan 5 "Apple Green" from 2020, features a Jumpman emblem on the bottom heel.

The inner lining of the tongue flaps has been achieved in "University Blue" and divided into "Heart" and "Soul" tabs, likely alluding to the grit with which Michael Jordan played while he was a student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The next pair of AJ 5 "UNC" sneakers are expected to drop sometime in 2023. Jordanheads are also advised to sign up on Nike’s official website for further updates.

In addition to the aforementioned “UNC” rendition, the shoe brand will also debut the “Mars for Her” and “Aqua” colorways next year.

Poll : 0 votes