Where to buy Air Jordan 5 Retro “Burgundy” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

2023 will see several Jumpman comebacks, as the classic Air Jordan 5 "Burgundy" is set to return. These reports surfaced following the early re-release news of the widely-loved Air Jordan 4 "Thunder" variant. The fifth iteration of the Tinker Hatfield-designed silhouette will don a Deep Burgundy/Flint Grey-Silver color scheme.

The upcoming "Burgundy" colorway of the Air Jordan 5 Retro is expected to arrive on September 9, 2023. These dark-toned sneakers will be offered at $200 for each pair. Those interested in grabbing these retro footwear pieces can buy them from Nike's SNKRS app alongside its select retail sellers following its release.

Nike's Air Jordan 5 will don a Burgundy makeup with white elements

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Jordan 5 Burgundy variant (Image via Sportskeeda)

2022 was a fantastic year for the NBA legend's fifth signature shoe. The sneaker world has embraced various fresh iterations of Air Jordan 5 in recent months. This is not only through general releases but also under popular collaborations, notably the colorways designed by DJ Khaled.

Since variations like "Aqua," "Mars for Her," and "Light Orewood Brown/Safety Orange" are already planned for 2023, it appears that the next year will be exciting for sneakerheads. The most recent leaked Air Jordan 5 Retro "Burgundy" will also be included on the list of Jordan Brand releases for the upcoming year.

Jordan Brand's official website describes the unique design of its fifth silhouette as,

“Every aspect of MJ's game was flawless, but it was his dogfight like flight that separated him from every other player on the planet. Tinker Hatfield took inspiration from Jordan's biting style and, likening it to an American WWII fighter plane, he designed the Air Jordan V with shark-tooth shapes on the midsole. Paired with a clear outsole, the shoe an imbued a ferocity reminiscent of its relentless muse.”

KicksOnFire @kicksonfire Who's in love for this comeback ? Air Jordan 5 "Burgundy"

For the unfamiliar, this colorway was released alongside the Air Jordan 5 "Green Bean" when it first debuted back in 2006. This is a sign that "Burgundy" might make its highly anticipated return.

The upper of the shoe, which has an all-suede composition, has a luxe appeal with burgundy overlays. The shoe is highlighted with contrast stitching all across the uppers. Similar to the original, "Flint Grey" accents are placed on the tongue flap as well as on the inner lining.

In keeping with the original and popular AJ5 style, the extra large tongue flap is covered in a reflective material. All of this rests on a Nike Air midsole.

Be on the lookout for the next Air Jordan 5 Retro "Burgundy" that will supposedly enter the sneaker world on September 9 next year. With a price label of $200 per pair, these original AJ5s will be purchasable from the online locations of Nike's SNKRS and other partnering vendors, alongside a few select physical stores.

The Jordan brand aficionados can also sign up on Nike's official website to stay posted on the upcoming "Burgundy" edition.

