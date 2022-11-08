Where to buy Air Jordan 5 “Light Orewood Brown/Safety Orange” colorway? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The Swoosh label's Jordan Brand is already making grand preparations for 2023, and the Air Jordan 5 “Light Orewood Brown/Safety Orange” shoe, that will be joining the list of upcoming sneaker releases, has made the label's plans to stand out in the sneaker market evidently clear.

The upcoming “Light Orewood Brown/Safety Orange” colorway of the Air Jordan 5 silhouette is expected to hit the footwear market on June 17, 2023, according to early reports of sneaker media outlets like Sneaker Files and ZSneakerheadz.

These spring-appropriate Air Jordans will carry a retail price tag of $210 for adult sizes. In addition to adult men’s sizes, the kicks are also anticipated to arrive in grade school sizing options. Fans can easily avail these sneakers from the offline locations of the brand or online stores like Nike’s SNKRS app and a few other affiliated outlets.

Nike’s Air Jordan 5 will arrive in “Light Orewood Brown/Safety Orange” makeup

The Air Jordan line had already established itself as a dominant force in the footwear market by the time Air Jordan 5 debuted in 1990. The NBA legend’s eponymous franchise had four popular styles before the fifth one entered the scene.

This fifth pair was the brainchild of legendary sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield. Following its immense success, the silhouette came to be regarded as another classic in Tinker's series of works.

Compared to its previous two Jordan models, the silhouette had a significantly higher cut. The Air Jordan 5 marked a significant stylistic shift for the line. In fact, the design was allegedly influenced by a World War 2 aircraft.

Over the years, the shoe has received many new makeovers, both collaborative as well as a general release. After thrilling sneakerheads and fans with a joint venture with DJ Khaled in 2022, the Jordan Brand will welcome a new “Light Orewood Brown/Safety Orange” edition in the following year.

The description, as per its official website, which reflects on the design inspiration behind Jordan Brand’s fifth signature shoe, reads:

“Tinker Hatfield took inspiration from Jordan's biting style and, likening it to an American WWII fighter plane, he designed the Air Jordan V with shark-tooth shapes on the midsole. Paired with a clear outsole, the shoe an imbued a ferocity reminiscent of its relentless muse.”

Color: Light Orewood Brown/Safety Orange-Flat Pewter-Sail

Style Code: FD9222-180

Release Date: June 17, 2023

Price: $210



The anticipated retro version adopts a largely uniform appearance across its upper, which could be made of nubuck or suede, much like other well-liked Air Jordan 5 counterparts inspired by fighter jets.

The mesh profile windows, as well as TPU inserts along the tongue, are likely to adopt a Sail finish that matches the aforementioned brown color while also giving the shoe a classic feel.

The top of the tongue flap is made of reflective silver, and the majority of the midsole is covered in flat pewter, while the embellishments on the lateral forefoot, which resemble shark teeth, are animated with a striking safety orange. Finally, to follow the Neo-vintage esthetic and semi-translucent traction zones, the shoes flaunt a more yellow finish.

Jordanheads will have to stick around for the official images of the aforementioned Air Jordan 5 “Light Orewood Brown/Safety Orange” rendition that is scheduled for release in June next year. With a price tag of $210 for each pair, these shoes will be offered on the brand's offline outlets as well as Nike's SNKRS app and its select retail shops.

Those interested can even subscribe to the Swoosh’s official web page to stay posted on the launch of the aforementioned Air Jordan 5 shoe.

