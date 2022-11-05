8 Air Jordans releasing in December 2022

Air Jordans have managed to make a name for themselves due to the label's history and quality over the years. In terms of innovative designs and exploring new colorways, the Jordan sneaker line is always ahead of its time. Even though the label releases new silhouettes every month, sneakerheads are always blown away by the kick's new colorways and exquisite design.

As a result, there are a lot of sneakerheads who eagerly wait for new AJ releases. Therefore, Micheal Jordan's moniker label under Nike Inc. releases new silhouettes every month to serve the high demand.

As a result, sneakerheads have yet another reason to rejoice as Nike is set to release eight new AJ kicks in December 2022.

Looking Out For The Air Jordans 12 "Balck Taxi" This December? Here Are Seven More Nike Jordan Silhouettes Arriving This December

1) Air Jordan 12 "Black Taxi"

KicksOnFire @kicksonfire Need or not ? Air Jordan 12 “Black Taxi”Need or not ? Air Jordan 12 “Black Taxi” 💛 Need or not ? https://t.co/D7AGP55qej

According to the label News, the AJ 12 "Black Taxi" colorway is set to release later this Christmas. The sneaker is inspired by the original AJ 12 "Taxi" color blocking, but it features a nubuck black upper instead of a white one.

In the case of the design, taxi hits are placed on the top two eyelets, and a JUMPMAN strip is on the lateral side. The faux snakeskin overlays on the lateral and medial sides are also black. The sneaker is finished with a comprehensive Zoom Air layout, as well as a black outsole and midsole.

The sneakers are ready to launch on December 3, 2022, through SNKRS for $200 at some selective retailers like Fight Club.

2)Air Jordan 11 "Cherry"

The Jordan label's yearly tradition of launching an Air Jordan 11 seems to be delivering sneakerheads a fresh new "Cherry" colorway that has not been seen earlier, at least on the midsole of a Jordan silhouette.

The forthcoming AJ 11 is reminiscent of Blake Griffin's Air Jordan 11 PEs. However, unlike it, the patent leather coverage around the "Cherry Red" sneaker has a comparatively lighter red hue, especially on the Jumpman on the heel across the tongue. Additionally, the finishing touch of the sneaker includes a white midsole and a translucent outsole.

The AJ 11 "Cherry" is set to launch on December 20, for $225 in additional colorways like red/black and white/varsity at different retailers like eBay and original Nike retail stores.

3) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Black/Phantom"

TênisLinks @tenislinks Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG

🖤“Black Phantom” Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG 🖤“Black Phantom” https://t.co/DJPjmxmCJV

Travis Scott and Air Jordan 1 Low OG label brings another colorway to sneakerheads this winter. It reveals the newest edition following the release of the "Reverse Mocha" colorway.

The Travis Scott x AJ 1 Low OG "Black/Phantom" is set to release in winter. This pair's design cues and co-branded specifics will be identical to previous iterations, with a completely black canvas, leather upper, and Phantom contrast stitching all over. Additionally, the sneaker is completed with a black outsole and midsole for the final touches.

The kicks will be available from December 15, 2022, for $150 at the official Nike at select retailers like fight club or eBay.

4) Air Jordan 7 "Black Olive"

Along with the winter seasons ahead for sneaker lovers, the Jordan label sets on to surprise sneakerheads with the Air Jordan 7 "Black Olive."

In accordance with the design, its colorway uses a similar hue blocking to the Jordan 7 "Bordeaux," with light Olive swapping the black and grey nubuck overlaid all over.

The AJ 7 "Black Olive" is dropping on December 17, 2022, for $200 at Nike retail stores and other select retailers.

5) Air Jordan 7 "Cardinal"

KicksOnFire @kicksonfire Is the Air Jordan 7 "Cardinal 2022" a cop or drop? Is the Air Jordan 7 "Cardinal 2022" a cop or drop? https://t.co/DCTLhM0x35

On the 30th anniversary of Jordan 7, the label is set to bring back the OG "Cardinal" colorway to sneakerheads this winter. Its launch will be the fourth appearance following the latest relaunch around 2011

The soft white leather upper of this silhouette is highlighted with bronze accents on the Jumpman signature on the collar of the heel pull tab. Additionally, the white blended with black midsole features red peaks and accents of bronze hits on the outsole for the finishing look.

The sneaker is relaunching on December 17, 2022, for $210 at re-stock sellers and specific retailers.

6) Air Jordan 1 High OG "Medium Grey"

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Twist 2.0" for women is currently in production, according to the first look. As a follow-up to the "Twist" launch in 2019, this new silhouette will feature a color scheme of "Medium Grey," "White," and "Black."

The base of the kick is light grey, which is contrasted with the signature insignias. The AJ 1 High OG "Medium Grey" has a white midsole and black outsole. In addition, the lateral ankle features metal ball-and-wing logos for a finishing look.

These kicks are set to release on December 22, 2022, for $180 at Nike's official retail site and a few other retailers.

7) Air Jordan 13 Retro "UNC"

Sneakerheads always have a roaring discussion when it comes to any speculation about new AJs or updates to the Jordan reign. The spotlight is currently on the new Jordan 13 Retro "UNC" collection.

According to sneaker experts, the latest version is layered in an all-black upper with clues of Carolina Blue on the midsole and heel. The iconic cat's eye on the ankle and the signature Jumpman logo on the tongue return to the silhouette. An all-black outsole completes this relaunch.

The 13 Retro "UNC" is set to release on December 29, 2022, for $200 at Nike and other retailers.

8) The Air Jordan 2 OG "Chicago"

zSneakerHeadz @zSneakerHeadz

Dropping on December 30th in full-family sizing. Beauty Shots of the 2022 #Chicago Air Jordan 2 OGDropping on December 30th in full-family sizing. Beauty Shots of the 2022 #Chicago Air Jordan 2 OG ⚪️⚫️🔴Dropping on December 30th in full-family sizing. https://t.co/1mYuvn08S0

Considering the anticipation for the Air Jordan 2 expanding by the day, the label has decided to release the AJ 2 OG "Chicago" this winter. The silhouette has re-entered the spotlight thanks to Virgil's assistance and his Off-White Jordan 2 releases.

The forthcoming sneaker will retain all the original specifics from the 1986 design. According to early reports, the pair is constructed with the same premium materials initially launched in the mid-80s.

The uppers are layered in black and white trim across the laces, with tips of red on the heel and tongue. Nike and Jumpman branding on the heel and tongue round out the look. In addition, the sneaker will be released in authentic form, complete with original packaging, a Wing's logo hangtag, and a booklet.

It is speculated to release on December 30, for $200 at the Nike official site.

Air Jordan's new collection is set to bless sneakerheads' winters with these new AJ releases. So, let us know in the comment section which Jordans you are eagerly waiting for this winter.

